The ultimate streaming hardware comparison guide

There is a lot of hardware out there when it comes to streaming live video. So much so, that it's understandable if you're a prospective cord-cutter and you're feeling a little overwhelmed. That's where we come in.

You really can boil the hardware situation down to four major platforms. There's Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Android TV. For the purposes of these comparisons, we're leaving out Chromecast, which is excellent, and the various smart TVs like what you'll get from LG and Samsung. Or then you have the TVs that run full operating systems, like Toshiba's sets running Amazon Fire TV, or TCL's Roku TVs, or Sony's set that have Android TV on board. (Told you there's a lot going on.)

No, here we're going to look at the major external platforms. We're focusing on the high-end set-top boxes and dongles. And while the low-end devices can be had for as little as $30, and the high-end boxes go for as much as $200, generally speaking what you see is what you'll get — it's the performance that improves as you spend more money.

So let's take a look and how the major players fare against one another. We'll keep this post updated as new hardware is released.

Apple TV is an excellent option for cord-cutters — particularly those of the iOS persuasion. And the best Apple TV box you can buy today indeed is the Apple TV 4K. It's fast. It's powerful. It, uh, it does 4K resolution. And on top of that it supports both major HDR protocols — the open-source HDR 10, and the proprietary Dolby Vision. And it'll soon do Dolby Atmos audio.

In fact, Apple TV 4K is our pick for the best streaming box you can buy .

The only question, then, is just how much better it is than everything else.

Amazon Fire TV is everywhere, be it 2017's excellent Fire TV 4K dongle , or the newer Fire TV Cube, which is what we're focusing on. (But let's not forget the low-end Fire TV Stick , which is still a fine budget entry, if you don't mind need 4K resolution or speed.)

Fire TV is really good, but it does have its hangups. Here's how it fares against the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Android TV.

Roku may not be sexy, but it's super popular. It's built in to one out of every four smart TVs, and there's no denying the usefulness of its external offerings. The low-end Roku Streaming Stick is a mere $50. And the high-end Roku Ultra, which we're concentrating on, is less than twice that much.

No, Roku Ultra is the sort of box you'll get someone who doesn't have loyalties to one of the major smart operating systems, and they just want things to work simply — and work well.

Finally, there's Android TV — Google's answer to the living room operating system. You can find Android TV built in to a few televisions. But for everything else, there's NVIDIA Shield TV, which is the only set-top box we recommend that runs Android TV.

While Shield TV may be getting up there in age — it's going on three years old — it's still super powerful, and a great option for anyone, even those who don't use Android.

