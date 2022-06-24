Underrated Stephen King horror The Mist drops on Netflix and fans are terrified!

The Mist has arrived on US Netflix and horror fans everywhere are tuning in to the Stephen King story that is often considered one of his most underrated.

In the 2007 film adaptation of King's novel, David (Thomas Jane) and his son are trapped in a supermarket along with some other townsfolk, when suddenly a mist engulfs the entire city, bringing along bloodthirsty creatures that devour anyone in their path.

The film was directed by Frank Darabont, best known for his work on The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile, both of which were critically acclaimed so The Mist is definitely considered to be one of his most underrated adaptations.

Confirming the exciting news that it has been added to Netflix, their official US account wrote: "2007's The Mist is one of the most terrifying Stephen King movie adaptations ever — in large part thanks to an Oscar-worthy performance from Marcia Gay Harden as an unhinged religious zealot."

2007's The Mist is one of the most terrifying Stephen King movie adaptations ever — in large part thanks to an Oscar-worthy performance from Marcia Gay Harden as an unhinged religious zealot.Watch this criminally underrated horror movie now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/iMcpdvq9XRJune 22, 2022 See more

Fans on Twitter are thrilled by the news that they can stream it and it's already made it into the Netflix top 10, so The Mist is getting some recognition from horror buffs wanting to revisit the terrifying story.

Many people are urging others to watch it, with fans calling it "creepy" and some saying it's up there in their favorite movies, so The Mist is getting some love from horror fans wanting some nostalgia and to relive some great scary moments.

The Mist currently has a 72% Rotten Tomatoes score and stands at 7.1/10 on IMDb, so it's still a highly rated film and the critics' consensus says: "Frank Darabont's impressive camerawork and politically incisive script make The Mist a truly frightening experience."

Currently, the film only seems to be streaming on US Netflix, but fans in the UK can watch the 2017 TV adaptation instead. Alternatively, UK audiences can rent or buy the film via Amazon Prime Video.

The Mist is available on US Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.