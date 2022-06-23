Zoey 101 has dropped on Netflix and fans are going nuts

Zoey 101 has dropped on US Netflix where fans can watch the first two seasons of the much-loved teen drama starring Jamie Lynn Spears.

Fans can now head to Netflix to re-watch classic episodes of Zoey 101 which aired between 2005 and 2008 on Nickelodeon during its original release. The series followed teenager Zoey (Jamie Lynn Spears) as settles in at her new boarding school in Malibu and makes a wide range of new friends.

In the series, The Pacific Coast Academy used to be a boys-only school, and since the girls have arrived so has the romance. Throughout the course of the teen series, Zoey and her roommates find their way together facing teen topics from a light-hearted perspective.

Long-time fans of the show on Twitter are incredibly excited they can watch it on US Netflix, but sadly it isn't yet available for those in the UK.

Back in 2019, there were rumours of a Zoey 101 reboot but so far there's nothing to suggest that the original cast including Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justice and Chris Massey would be getting back together for new episodes.

These rumours were sparked by a reunion, but Jamie Lynn was not in attendance as she was shooting a new project. Explaining, she said at the time: "Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime because I'm lame and fell asleep. Thank y'all for the video and hope to see y'all soon."

THEY HAD A ZOEY 101 REUNION !!! my childhood 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UCZcQadbM1July 30, 2019 See more

This isn't the only 00s teen series to drop on Netflix, as fans can watch classics such as iCarly, Victorious and Sam and Cat on there too, so now might be the perfect time to relive your childhood memories!

Currently, there are only the first two seasons of Zoey 101 on US Netflix, but fans can watch all four seasons via Paramount Plus, which was recently launched in the UK.

Zoey 101 seasons 1 and 2 are on US Netflix, while the full 4 seasons are available on Paramount Plus globally.