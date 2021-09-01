‘Vigil’ episode 3: BBC teases HUGE new plot twists ahead of the next episode

***This article contains spoilers for Vigil episodes one and two***

After the previous two intense episodes of big new submarine thriller Vigil, the BBC have teased some exciting details about the third episode.

The BBC revealed: “Kirsten (Rose Leslie) believes she is now investigating a coordinated attack. A new lead takes her into the heart of Scottish politics, and to the discovery of an earlier cover-up. Amy (Suranne Jones) starts to question who she can trust aboard Vigil, when a message land makes her realise she has been deliberately undermined.”

The first two episodes were full of explosive twists and turns. The first episode saw Navy sailor Craig Burke, played by Martin Compston (Line of Duty) mysteriously found dead on the Royal Navy submarine HMS Vigil after an apparent heroin overdose (so the crew say).

Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva, played by Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster), was asked to go into the submarine and investigate Craig’s death due to the suspicious and strange circumstances of his passing. However, her presence was not welcomed and caused a stir amongst the crew of the submarine. Something that her fellow police partner, DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie, Game of Thrones) begins to experience on-land too.

Over the course of the second episode, despite certain members of the crew lying and refusing to cooperate, Amy discovers that there’s far more to the story than at first glance, as secrets spill on who did their part in Craig’s death and deception starts to show through amongst the crew.

At the end of the episode, there was a shocking twist that left viewers gobsmacked as Amy revealed that he didn’t die from a heroin overdose or head injury, but rather that he may have been poisoned.

Gary Walsh (Daniel Portman) has been acting difficult throughout the investigation. (Image credit: BBC/World Productions)

As we impatiently wait for the third episode, we’re left to come up with our own theories on what could have happened. So, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on how they think Craig may have met his grisly death and who they think could be the murderer...

Theory : the murderer isn’t on the sub. The poison was put on a toothbrush etc. when he was the base. #VigilAugust 30, 2021 See more

Watching #vigil and my money is on the cook because a) poison, b) The Hunt for Red October…August 30, 2021 See more

It was the Captain, using Poison in the Nuclear Warhead room #VigilAugust 30, 2021 See more

Here's my theory for #Vigil: there's a Russian spy on board and they're after the Letter of Last Resort.September 1, 2021 See more

My theory #Vigil Craig was not a real submariner, he was under cover, that’s why he argued about saving the trawler men.August 31, 2021 See more

The conspiracy theories begin.. #Vigil The MO done it.August 30, 2021 See more

What do you think could have happened?

Head to BBC1 on Sunday at 9pm for more twists and turns as the next episode of Vigil airs.