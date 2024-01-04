How to watch Father Brown season 11 online or on TV

The perfect way to dismiss the January blues, the UK's cosiest crimefighter is returning to our screens for his eleventh run — watch Father Brown season 11 from Friday, January 5.

You can watch Father Brown season 11 for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Father Brown on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Father Brown has been transporting viewers back to 1950s middle England for over a decade now, with its loveable titular character (played by Mark Williams) solving a weekly mystery in the bucolic setting of the Cotswolds in his affable, intuitive way.

Based on author GK Chesterton's short stories, Father Brown season 11 sees a fresh ten episodes of amateur sleuthing to enjoy. With backdrops ranging from food fayres and arts and craft markets to crime writing festivals and a village sports day, nobody could ever accuse the show of being a gritty kitchen sink drama.

But that is the exact appeal of the series, with its clever hour-long episodes depicting a quintessentially delightful English countryside of days-gone-by. Talking of nostalgia, Sylvester McCoy — the seventh Doctor Who — will make a cameo in season 11, as the terrifically named Dr McClurgy. And could there be love in the air for Chief Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers) and Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley)? Cue plenty of tongues wagging in the village of Kembleford.

Ready for more tea, crumpets and crime sprees? Here's how to watch Father Brown season 11 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Father Brown season 11 in the UK for free

BBC One is airing the eleventh series of Father Brown on TV. The first episode airs on Friday, January 5 at 1.45 pm UK, with further episodes going out at the same time every Friday. All ten episodes land together on the BBC iPlayer streaming service and app on Friday, January 5. BBC One and BBC iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence holders. If you're trying to access BBC iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch Father Brown season 11 in the US

The international streaming rights for Father Brown are held by BritBox — the streaming service that specializes in British TV.

Season 11 is set to hit the service in the US on Tuesday, January 23.

BritBox is available in the US for $8.99 a month or $89.99 for a whole year and you can try the service out thanks to its 7-day free trial.

How to watch Father Brown season 11 in Australia

You can watch Father Brown season 11 in Australia on BritBox, with episodes available from Tuesday, January 16.

In Australia, BritBox costs AU$8.99 a month or AU$89.99 for a whole year. Anybody new to the service can also try it out first its 7-day free trial.

How to watch Father Brown from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Father Brown season 11 on the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

The latest season of Father Brown starts on BBC One at 1.45 pm UK on Friday, January 5. Note that although new episodes will be broadcast on the channel weekly (episode guide below), all ten instalments will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer streaming service on Friday, January 5.

Father Brown season 11 will be streamed on BritBox in the US and Australia, from January 23 and 16 respectively.

In the UK, season 11 episodes will be broadcast on BBC One as follows:

Episode 1: "The Kembleston Olimpicks" – January 5

Episode 2: "The Forensic Nun" – January 12

Episode 3: "The Hermit of Hazelnut Cottage" – January 19

Episode 4: "The Last Supper" – January 26

Episode 5: "The Father, The Son" – February 2

Episode 6: "The Quill of Osric" – February 9

Episode 7: "The Word of the Condemned" – February 16

Episode 8: "The Last Tango in Kembleford" – February 23

Episode 9: "The Dead of Night" – March 1

Episode 10: "The Scars of War" – March 8

All you need to know about Father Brown season 11

What is the cast for Father Brown season 11? Mark Williams as Father Brown

John Light as Flambeau

Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda Palmer

Claudie Blakley as Mrs Isabel Devine

Tom Chambers as Chief Inspector Edgar Sullivan

John Burton as Sergeant Daniel Goodfellow

Lorna Watson as Sister Boniface

Who are the Father Brown season 11 guest stars? The most notable guest star to be announced for Father Brown season 11 is Sylvester McCoy — best known for playing the seventh incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who. Describing his appearance, the BBC says: "Brenda takes a trip in time to face ghosts from her past when an old friend, Dr McClurgy (Sylvester McCoy), reaches out". Lorna Watson is returning to Father Brown for the first time since season 1 in her role as Sister Boniface. Her comedy partner Ingrid Oliver (Petronella Osgood in Doctor Who) is also guest starring in season 11. The BBC has announced that Ian Gelder (Kevan Lannister in Game of Thrones) will be another guest star,