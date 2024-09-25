How to watch Parole season 2 online or on TV from anywhere

The BBC is again casting a spotlight over the ins and outs of one of the least known about elements of the UK justice system with the return of its hard hitting documentary series Parole — it starts on Wednesday, September 25.

You can watch all four episodes of Parole season 2 for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service now. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Parole from anywhere with a VPN.

Among the case studies explored in the second run of the docuseries are a man who murdered his friend 18 years ago, a serial burglar who's running out of chances, a former gang member who says he is reformed, and a woman who was given a life sentence at 16 for stabbing somebody to death.

The BBC calls Parole: "An eye-opening look at Britain's parole boards, making complex, life-changing decisions for prisoners - and their victims."

In light of the UK government's recent decision to release thousands of incarcerated Brits early to alleviate overcrowding in its prisons, a second series of Parole couldn't have come at a more apt time to better understand the justice system.

Parole may not always be comfortable viewing, but the best documentaries rarely are. Here's how to watch Parole season 2 online from anywhere in the world and for free. We've got all the information you need below.

How to watch Parole season 2 in the UK for free

BBC Two is airing Parole season 2 on TV in the UK, with episodes going out on Wednesdays at 9 pm UK from September 25. If you want to watch online or on-demand, all four episodes will be available to watch from Wednesday, September 25 on BBC iPlayer. You'll find our choice of the best TV documentaries on BBC iPlayer there, too. BBC Two and the iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN (such as NordVPN) to help you to watch from abroad. Scroll down for more details.

Can I watch Parole in the US?

The first season of Parole was never broadcast in the US, and there's nothing to suggest that season 2 will be either.

If you're traveling to the US from the UK and want to watch Parole on the BBC iPlayer as normal, then we recommend using a VPN. Not familiar with the software? All is explained below...

How to watch Parole from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Parole season 2 on the BBC iPlayer streaming service as described above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally streaming services like iPlayer will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

In the UK, Parole season 2 premieres on BBC Two at 9 pm UK on Wednesday, September 25. The subsequent episodes will go out on that channel at the same time on the following Wednesdays — see the full Parole season 2 episode guide below.

All four episodes of Parole season 2 will be available to watch online on the BBC iPlayer streaming service from Wednesday, September 25.

No release has been announced for the US.

Episode 1: Trust No One — Wednesday, September 25

Episode 2: Can Leopards Change Their Spots? — Wednesday, October 2

Episode 3: No Smoke Without Fire — Wednesday, October 9

Episode 4: The Gravest of Mistakes — Wednesday, October 16

All you need to know about Parole season 2

How many episodes are in Parole season 2? Unlike the first season that had five, Parole season 2 has four episodes each lasting roughly an hour.

Can I still watch Parole season 1? All five episodes of Parole season 1 can be watched on demand at any time in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

What is the parole system in the UK? The official definition of parole according to the UK government website is as follows: "Getting parole means you can leave prison or be released from custody before the end of your sentence. You’ll be kept under supervision, known as being ‘on licence’ or probation." Parole is available for prisoners who have a fixed-term sentence over four years or more.