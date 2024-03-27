How to watch Professor T season 3 online and on TV

Ben Miller’s genius criminologist, Professor Jasper Tempest, is back, but we’ll find him on the wrong side of the prison bars when Professor T returns for season 3 on March 27. You can watch all six episodes for FREE in the UK on ITVX, but don't worry if you’re away from the UK when it airs, because you can watch Professor T season 3 from anywhere with a VPN .

Ben Miller is no stranger to successful crime drama, having been the first detective to take the reigns in the BBC’s long running Death in Paradise. Professor T, though, sees Miller take on the role of Professor Jasper Tempest, a Cambridge Criminologist grappling with OCD and an overbearing mother (Frances de la Tour) who uses his skills to assist the police in all manner of criminal cases.

The end of season 2 saw Tempest arrested for firing an unlicensed gun in a police station while protecting his old flame DCI Christina Brand (Juliet Aubrey). Season 3 finds him incarcerated and struggling with both prison conditions and his fellow inmates. Elsewhere, there’s a change in leadership at the police station with new boss DCI Maiya Goswami (Sunetra Sarker) entering the picture and there’s also the promise of more light being shed on the mystery around the circumstances of Jasper’s father’s death.

Ready to see what prison life has in store for the Professor? Here's how to watch Professor T season 3 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Professor T season 3 in the UK

All episodes of Professor T season 3 will land on <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1626773&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.itv.com%2Fwatch%2Fprofessor-t%2F7a0171&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - itv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ITVX on Wednesday, March 27 in the UK. You can also watch weekly at 9 pm UK on ITV1 every Wednesday starting March 27. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. See how <a href="#section-how-to-watch-professor-t-season-3-from-anywhere-with-a-vpn" data-link-merchant="#section-how-to-watch-professor-t-season-3-from-anywhere-with-a-vpn"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - itv.com"">further down this page.

How to watch Professor T season 3 in the US

Professor T is a co-production between ITV and PBS, as such, the public broadcaster will air season 3 in the US and stream via the PBS Passport, which is available to donors of $60 or more per year.

While season 1 of the crime drama aired before its UK release, season 2 was a few months behind and the same looks true here, with the third season slated for Autumn 2024.

If you're a UK viewer traveling in the US and keen to watch Professor T season 3 as it airs, you may want to look at a VPN. More below.

How to watch Professor T season 3 in Australia

It's ripper news for Aussie fans of Professor Jasper Temple as season 3 of Professor T is already streaming in full on BritBox.

A subscription to the Anglo-centric streaming service costs AUD$9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Aussies traveling abroad can use a VPN to watch Professor T S3 the way they usually would back home, as we explain here.

How to watch Professor T season 3 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Professor T season 3 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

All six episodes of Professor T. season 3 are already available on BritBox in Australia.

In the UK, the entire season will land on ITVX on Wednesday, March 27. Episodes will also air weekly on ITV1 at 9 pm UK / 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 8 am AEDT (Thurs) every Wednesday, starting March 27.

Who is in the cast of Professor T season 3?

Ben Miller as Professor Jasper Tempest

Emma Naomi as DI Lisa Donckers

Barney White as DS Dan Winters

Andy Gathergood as DI Paul Rabbit

Sarah Woodward as Ingrid Snares

Juliet Aubrey as DCI Christina Brand

Frances de la Tour as Adelaide Tempest

Lucy Anna Richardson as Young Adelaide Tempest

Douglas Reith as The Dean

Juliet Stevenson as Dr. Helena Goldberg

What can we expect from Professor T season 3? The official ITV synopsis reads: "Professor T (Ben Miller) finds himself in unfamiliar surroundings banged up in prison after the explosive finale to series two saw him trying to defend his old flame DCI Christina Brand (Juliet Aubrey). In this series both their careers are on the line, and both have momentous decisions to make. Will Christina allow Jasper to incriminate himself to save her career or will her conscience and the formidable duo of his mother Adelaide (Frances de La Tour) and his therapist Dr Helena (Juliet Stevenson) get the better of her? The Professor struggles in prison – the hostile, dirty and noisy environment plays havoc with his OCD plus he is a curiosity among the inmates. But his brilliant criminal mind will soon be put to good use by some of the less than brilliant criminals he finds himself surrounded by. Again, the police will need the Professor’s analysis and insight to help them solve a series of intriguing crimes. Within the police there’s also been a shift in power as Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) enjoys a promotion. There is also a new boss in the police station, DCI Maiya Goswami (Sunetra Sarker) who takes over from DCI Christina Brand, her style of management is abrasive and direct and very different to her predecessor’s. For the young detectives, Lisa and Dan, their relationship seems to be finally getting on track but a tragic turn of events will blow them apart. This series will also finally reveal what happened the night a young Jasper found his father hanging. How involved was his mother Adelaide and what did she really know about her husband’s death? With the help of his therapist, Jasper finally manages to piece together his memories of the events despite Adelaide and the Dean’s attempts to shield him from the devastating truth."

Is Professor T a remake? The UK iteration of Professor T is adapted from a Belgian crime drama of the same name which starred Koen De Bouw as Jasper Teerlinck (Professor T). There have also been German, French and Czech versions of the show.

Professor T season 3 full episode guide

Heir to the Throne - Wednesday, March 27

Professor T is banged up in prison awaiting trial. He is not your typical inmate and the sights, sounds and smells of jail are difficult for him. His police colleagues Dan and Lisa try to distract him with a murder case involving two brothers.

The Perfect Picture - Wednesday, April 3

A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool. The photos portray the perfect picture of happiness. But the police suspect foul play and get Professor T to help with the investigation.

Truth and Justice - Wednesday, April 10

Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover. Meanwhile a prison officer is found dead and there are no shortage of suspects, but one in particular seems intent on taking the blame.

A Little Drop of Poison - Wednesday, April 17

Out of prison the Professor is desperate to get back to his work at the university and with the police. Detectives need the Professor's help to investigate a series of unexplained deaths before more people die.

The Conference - Wednesday, April 24

The Professor is under suspicion after the murder at a Criminology Conference of his biggest rival, the man who replaced him at the university. Professor T must prove his innocence in order to regain his reputation and his job.

Attachment Issues - Wednesday, May 1

A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but it seems the accident didn't kill her. Examining the case, the Professor finds some uncomfortable resemblances to his own situation.