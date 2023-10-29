How to watch Time season 2 online: stream the BBC prison drama now

After the success of the first season of Time, in which Stephen Graham stole the show, the BBC prison drama is back for more. Time season 2 is a three-parter from the women's perspective, starring Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrence as female prisoners. All three episodes are streaming now on BBC iPlayer, ahead of the show's TV premiere on Sunday, October 29.

Time: 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8pm AEDT (Oct 30) UK: BBC One | iPlayer (free with license fee)

US: TBA

AU: TBA

The highly anticipated second season of Jimmy McGovern’s award-winning BBC hit Time is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Unlike the hugely successful first series, this time round McGovern has teamed up with co-writer Helen Black to refocus the show on life in Carlington’s Women’s Prison.

Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrence star as inmates who arrive on the same day to start their sentences. The storylines focus predominantly on the three women adjusting to a life inside and sees them navigating this new unfamiliar territory together.

Each has their own dark secrets and demons to battle as they face the reality of the harshness of incarceration and the impact that their imprisonment has on their relationships in the outside world.

With Siobhan Finneran reprising her role as Prison Chaplain, Marie-Louise, this fast-paced drama challenges preconceived ideas of life behind bars in a women's prison and humanises a section of society that is stigmatised giving the audience a realistic taste of life in the British prison system.

Jodie, having recently wrapped up her role as the 13th Doctor Who, said: "Time was such an incredible and powerful show created by an extraordinary team, and being a part of this project in its second iteration is an absolute dream."

All three episodes are streaming now on BBC iPlayer. Read on for how to watch Time season 2 from anywhere.

How to watch Time season 2 in the UK

The first place you can watch Time season 2 is on BBC One, with the channel airing new episodes of the show at 9pm each Sunday beginning on Sunday, October 29.

There are three episodes in all, with the final airing on Sunday, November 12.

If you rather stream all three episodes online, head over to BBC iPlayer. Time season 2 is streaming now.

iPlayer will also let you watch episodes that have previously aired, with them being uploaded to the service after they've aired on TV.

Here's the full episode schedule for TV viewers:

Time S02E01 – Sunday, October 29, BBC One

Time S02E02 – Sunday, November 5, BBC One

Time S02E03 – Sunday, November 12, BBC One

The original season – Time season 1 – is also available on iPlayer, and you can stream that now for free (with a valid TV licence).

Can I watch Time season 2 in the US?

Unfortunately, the Time season 2 release date has yet to be announced in the US.

All three episodes of season 1 are available now on the Britbox streaming service, so we'd expect season 2 to follow suit. Check out the best live TV streaming services for more.

How to watch Time season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Time season 2, you might run into some problems.

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.