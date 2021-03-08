What's on TV for Monday, March 8

It’s almost springtime, which means it’s time for Spring Baking Championship on Food Network. Tonight the bakers are making some edible eggs with a surprise flavor. The blind auditions continue tonight on The Voice, and the 9-1-1: Lone Star team responds to three different calls that might be more related than they initially think.

The Voice

Tonight on a new episode of The Voice we'll see Part 3 of the Blind Auditions for the show. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton will make some picks for who we'll see on this season of the show.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

The Good Doctor

Tonight on a new episode of The Good Doctor, Dr. Aaron Glassman challenges the residents for an opportunity to join him in the operating room after bringing in an incredibly unique and complicated spinal surgery.

Watch at 10pm EST on ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star

Tonight on a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star the team responds to calls about an apartment fire, a bank robbery, and a pregnant woman lost in a parking garage. They seem unrelated, but that might not be the case.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Spring Baking Championship

I'm a sucker for competitive baking shows, and these themed ones Food network does are pretty solid. Tonight on a new episode of Spring Baking Championship, the bakers are challenged to make edible eggs that have a surprise flavor as well as a decorative spring chick.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on a new episode of Bob (Hearts) Abishola, when Abishola puts her foot down about Dele not going to Nigeria with his father, Dele rebels against her for the very first time.

Watch at 8:30pm EST on CBS