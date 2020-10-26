What's on TV for Monday, October 26

The final season of Homeland arrives on Hulu today. There are new episodes of The Voice and Dancing With The Stars happening tonight, and the CW has a new episode of Whose Line Is it Anyway.

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

Dancing With The Stars

Tonight's 7th episode of Dancing With the Stars is Halloween themed. 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples will search for their inner villan in tonight's performances.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

The Voice

The "Blind Auditions" continue tonight on The Voice. Contestants are all competing to be selected by one of the coaches to compete to become this season's "The Voice"

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Homeland

The final season of Homeland finds Carrie Mathison (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured – which is a problem for Saul (Patinkin), now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Beau Bridges).

Watch anytime on Hulu (with Showtime)

Sports enthusiast Jason Benetti offers a glimpse into his life as an ESPN play-by-play commentator. Feeding off of the energy of the players, excitement of the crowd, and his passion for sports, Benetti never fails to bring his lively personality to the table on game day.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Improv show Whose Line Is it Anyway is back tonight with a new episode. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test. Aisha Tyler hosts.

Watch tonight at 8pm EDT on the CW