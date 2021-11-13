What's on TV for Saturday, Nov. 13

There's a ton of college football on tap today; new animated series Arcane debuts on Netflix; and a brand new episode of Saturday Night Live is on.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Oklahoma vs Baylor

This afternoon, Oklahoma takes on Baylor in a Big 12 college football matchup. The game is being played in Waco, Texas.

Watch at noon ET on Fox.

Texas A&M at Mississippi

Tonight, Texas A&M is taking on Mississippi in some football. Tonight's game is being played from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Watch at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Texas at Gonzaga

Enough college football, college basketball season is here. Tonight No. 5 Texas is taking on No. 1Gonzaga from McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash.

Watch at 10:30pm ET on ESPN2.

Saturday Night Live

Loki and The Harder They Fall actor Jonathan Majors will make his SNL hosting debut, with musical guest Taylor Swift.

Watch at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Tonight on a new Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.

Watch at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.

Arcane

Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

The Zoo

Tonight on a new episode of The Zoo, the zoo staff work to build a relationship between a pair of Asian elephants with very different personalities. Vets treat an ocellated turkey chick's foot condition.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.