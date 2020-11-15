What's on TV for Sunday, November 15

It’s time for the People’s Choice Awards! Tonight E! Takes you down the red carpet and is then broadcasting the entire awards show. Showtime’s newest show, The Reagans, debuts tonight, and there are new episodes of Bob’s Burgers and The Family Guy.

E! People's Choice Awards

It’s time for the People’s Choice Awards! Tonight’s show is being hosted by Demi Lovato and will include superstars across television, music, movies, pop culture, and more. You can catch the red carpet action starting at 7pm EST on E! And then the award show itself at 9pm on E!, Bravo, USA, and Syfy.

The Reagans

Donald Trump wasn’t the first television star to make his way into the White House. The Reagans takes a look at the rise of Ronald Reagan from liberal movie star to an unlikely conservative politician who shocked the nation by becoming governor of the largest state, California, in 1967. The four-part series kicks off tonight.

One Day At Disney - “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”

A train lover all his life, Steam Train Engineer Mark Gonzales fulfills his dream of working at Disneyland Resort. To Mark, it’s more than just a train ride, and he strives to create memorable moments for guests as he transports them around the parks on one of Walt’s favorite attractions.

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on a new episode of Bob's Burgers, Bob's flattop breaks on the same day as the Ocean Avenue Business Association's: Ocean Fest on Ocean Avenue. The family has to figure out how to keep the restaurant open, despite the setback.

Sputnik (2020)

Due to her controversial methods, young doctor Tatiana Yurievna (Oksana Akinshina) is on the precipice of losing her medical license. Her career may not be over, though. After she’s recruited by the military, Tatiana is brought to a secure science research facility to assess a very special case, that of Konstantin Sergeyevich (Pyotr Fyodorov), a cosmonaut who survived a mysterious space accident and has returned to Earth with a unique condition: there’s something living inside of him that only shows itself late at night. The military has nefarious plans for it. Tatiana wants to stop it from killing Konstantin. And the creature itself thrives on destruction.

Family Guy

Meg is getting married! Tonight on Family Guy, Meg starts to plan her wedding to a surprising Quahog resident. Elsewhere, Peter finds a new vest and on one of many adventures fitting for his new attire, his arms are torn off and he is left with tiny hands that have yet to grow back.

