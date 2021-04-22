What's on TV for Thursday, April 22

Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Dallas Mavericks, the CW is debuting a new climate change documentary, and Ben, Saanvi, and Vance join in a venture to understand Flight 828 on a new episode of Manifest.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Dallas Mavericks. Tonight's game will be played from the home of the Lakers, American Airlines Center.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on TNT

2040

Tonight the CW is taking on climate change through a new documentary that explores a positive vision of the future where humanity solved climate change, with solutions well within reach today.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Secrets of Whales

Secrets of the Whales, from National Geographic, plunges viewers deep within the epicenter of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales. Filmed over three years in 24 locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined.

Watch anytime on Disney+

Manifest

Tonight on a new episode of Manifest, Ben, Saanvi, and Vance join in a venture to understand Flight 828; Michaela and Zeke adjust to their new home life together; and Olive gets a taste of heartwarming normalcy.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

This revealing series follows Greta as she steps from behind the podium and onto the front lines. Over the course of the three episodes, Greta explores the science as she travels to extraordinary locations across the globe, meeting leading climate scientists, witnessing first hand the consequences of climate change and confronting the complexity of what is required to make change happen. She travels from the burning tar sands of the Canadian oil industry to the coal mines of Europe and the melting glaciers of the U.S.—places where the impact of a changing climate is glaringly obvious, both for the planet and for the inevitable human costs—making clear the reasons why scientists call for action to be taken. The series also hears from a range of academics, economists and experts, further exploring the climate change science Greta encounters on the ground.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

On a new episode of Law & Order: SVU, Benson walks into a hostage situation at a neighborhood restaurant; and Rollins tries to help her father after being hospitalized.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Mom

We're nearing the series finale for Mom. On tonight's new episode, Bonnie and Tammy's friendship is tested when they take on a big project together. Also, the women worry about a fracture in their tight-knit group.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS