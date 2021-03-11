What's on TV for Thursday, March 11

Jeff is in the store tonight on Superstore to collect customer satisfaction surveys. Bonnie’s new husband is taking advice from Adam tonight on Mom, and Sheldon is trying to make some new friends at college tonight on Young Sheldon.

Big East Basketball Tournament

Tonight in the Big East Basketball Tournament, it's Connecticut vs. Providence or DePaul in a quarterfinal. Tonight's game is being played from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX Sports

Mom

On a new episode of Mom, Bonnie takes it personally when her new husband, Rod, gets inspiration from Adam instead of her. Meanwhile, Jill trade barbs with an opponent and may have met her match.

Watch at 9pm EST on CBS

Superstore

We're getting close to the series finale of Superstore. Tonight on a new episode, Mateo enlists Garrett's help to hide his relationship with Eric when Jeff returns to push customer satisfaction surveys. Dina, Glenn and Cheyenne also hatch a plan to raise the store's scores.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Young Sheldon

Tonight on a new episode of Young Sheldon, Dr. Linkletter pushes Sheldon to make friends with his fellow students at college. Meanwhile, Georgie gets his first pager.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Marriage or Mortgage

A wedding planner and a real estate agent compete to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be. Will they pick fairy-tale nuptials or a dream home?

Watch anytime on Netflix

Hell's Kitchen

Tonight on a new episode of Hell's Kitchen, the eight remaining chefs cook various types of burgers, finding their additional ingredients in a massive deck of cards. Later during dinner service things get heated up when one of the teams is kicked out due to bad service.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX