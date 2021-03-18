What's on TV for Thursday, March 18

The pressure is mounting for the doctors on Grey’s Anatomy tonight. Wade is jumping back into the dating pool tonight on The Unicorn, and Nate Bargatze’s comedy special arrives on Netflix today.

Grey's Anatomy

Tonight on a new episode of Grey's Anatomy, the doctors try to find a way forward as pressure mounts in the hospital. Richard questions his faith, and Maggie gives Winston hospital privileges.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

The Unicorn

On a new episode of The Unicorn, Wade decides to put his previous relationship with Shannon behind him and jump back into the dating scene. Meanwhile, Delia realizes why she's been so controlling her whole life.

Watch at 9:30pm EST on CBS

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Tennessee-born comedian, actor, and podcast host Nate Bargatze is back with his second hour-long Netflix original comedy special, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American. Nate reflects on being part of the Oregon Trail generation, meeting his wife while working at Applebee's and the hilariously relatable moments of being a father and husband.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Hell's Kitchen

Tonight on a new episode of Hell's Kitchen, the final seven chefs battle it out first in a game where they're tasked with unscrambling the letters of key ingredients. Once they figure it out, they can choose to keep the ingredient for the next challenge or pass it on.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Trolls: TrollsTopia

The fun doesn’t stop in the newest season of TrollsTopia! Friendships between the tribes are stronger than ever with the arrival of “Pal-entine’s Day” and the help of the new Metroll train station, connecting all of the neighborhoods together. But when Chaz, a smooth jazz troll arrives, Poppy realizes she accidentally excluded an entire tribe from TrollsTopia and must do everything she can to make her new friends feel at home.

Watch anytime on Hulu

A Million Little Things

Tonight on a new episode of A Million Little Things, Maggie is forced to face the reality that cancer still controls her life, meanwhile Gary must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy.

Watch at 10pm EST on ABC