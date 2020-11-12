What's on TV for Thursday, November 12

It’s a big night of season premieres tonight! Tonight kicks off a brand new season of Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: SVU, and Station 19. Thursday Night Football is also going down tonight with a game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans tonight in Thursday Night Football. The Colts currently have a 5-3 record, while the Titans have a 6-2 record.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Law & Order: SVU premieres a new episode tonight. Tonight's episode is set this summer where the pandemic is raging, and the community is starting to lose trust in the police. The teams own efforts to solve an assault case are impeded by their own blind sports.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

Station 19

Season 4 of Station 19 kicks off tonight on ABC. Tonight’s episode takes on the COVID-19 pandemic in a way. When the pandemic arrives in Seattle, the crew leans on each other for support to make it through. Meanwhile, a group of teenagers intentionally start a wildfire.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon has been one of those comfort shows I’ve watched a ton of during the pandemic, and tonight there’s a brand new episode. Tonight Sheldon gets a job at a train museum. Missy also embarks on a new stage of womanhood tonight, and Georgies discovers his grandmother’s guilty pleasure.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Jersey Shore

Season 3 of Jersey Shore is airing tonight, a special episode where Mike, Pauly, Ronnie and Vinny relive the ins-and-outs, twists and turns of Angelina's epic wedding. Throughout the episode they walk through Angelina’s wedding from start to finish, sharing some of their own memories along the way.

Watch at 8pm EST on MTV

Grey's Anatomy

Tonight is the season 17 premiere of Grey's Anatomy! The show kicks off one month into the COVID-19 pandemic. Bailey also finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients' families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC