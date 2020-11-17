What's on TV for Tuesday, November 17

It’s a night of premieres tonight with the season premieres of NCIS, FBI, and Big Sky all happening tonight. On The Voice, Knockout Rounds are officially underway, and on a new episode of This Is Us, Randall takes Deja’s boyfriend with him to work.

The Voice

Knockout Rounds officially start tonight on The Voice. On tonight’s show, artists will be paired against a teammate but they’ll be able to select their own song to perform. Tonight’s winners will be chosen exclusively by the coaches, who will determine whom from their team will advance to the live shows.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

This Is Us

This Is Us continues tonight with a new episode, episode 4 of the newest season. Tonight Randall takes Malik to work and allows his to shadow him. Meanwhile, Kevin has trouble connecting with his new movie director. During the flashback portions of the show, Jack and Rebecca try, and are unsuccessful, at sleep training the Big 3.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

FBI

The third season of FBI officially premieres tonight. On tonight’s show, the team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace. The team has to search for killers that responsible for a mass shooting at a media company. The Oa has a persona connection to the case, which might be clouding his judgement when it comes to solving it.

Watch at 9pm EST on CBS

NCIS

Tonight is the season premiere of NCIS! Now in its 18th year, this new season of the show kicks off with Gibbs and Fornell attempting to track down the leader of a drug ring who supplied drugs to Fornell's daughter. In the the middle of that, the team deals with the case of a missing cadaver from the NCIS autopsy room.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” Directly following the events of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Watch anytime on Disney+

Big Sky

Tonight is the series premiere of the new ABC show Big Sky. The show follows the story of two sisters, Danielle and Grace Sullivan, that are kidnapped by a truck driver while they’re on a remote part of highway in Montana. Now two private detectives must search for their girls.

Watch at 10pm EST on ABC