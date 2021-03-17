What's on TV for Wednesday, March 17

Tonight you can catch performances from Brad Paisley, Leon Bridges, Gloria Estefan and more when the Grammy’s host a 2-hour special supporting songs that have inspired or been inspired by social justice.

The Philadelphia Flyers are hitting the ice against the New York Rangers tonight, and Group B is hitting the stage for the first time on The Masked Singer.

A Grammy Salute To The Sounds of Change

We might not be able to go to a concert in person just yet but you can catch one in your living room tonight on CBS. A Grammy Salute To The Sounds of Change is a 2-hour special featuring performances by Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Eric Church, D Smoke, Andra Day, Sheila E., Cynthia Erivo, John Fogerty, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Terrace Martin, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, LeAnn Rimes, Chris Stapleton and Emily, Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Beyond their performances, they’ll also be sharing stories behind the music that they’ve written that has inspired social justice.

Watch at 9pm EST on CBS

NHL Hockey

The Philadelphia Flyers are hitting the ice against the New York Rangers tonight. tonight's episode is being played form the home of the Rangers, Madison Square Garden.

Watch at 7:30pm EST on NBC Sports

The Masked Singer

Tonight on a new episode of The Masked Singer we'll get out first look at Group B, the second group of costumed celebrities on the show. Beyond checking out their performances, we'll also get our first look at their awe-inspiring costumes.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Chicago Fire

Tonight on a brand new episode of Chicago Fire, Mouch, Gallo, Ritter and Mackey report for training. A nasty blow to the head brings Casey unimaginable pain.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

Riverdale

There's a big announcement tonight on a new episode of Riverdale, one that causes everyone to take stock of their current life. Meanwhile Cheryl learns some surprising news about Toni that leads her to put a risky plan in motion.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

Operation Varsity Blues

Reenactments drive this documentary investigating the mastermind behind a scam to sneak the kids of rich and famous families into top US universities.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Guy's Grocery Games

Guy's Grocery Games are still happening remotely for the time being, and tonight the games are taking on sandwiches. On tonight's "Sandwich Showdown" three sandwich aficionados cook from home and get thrown some curveballs along the way.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network