What's on TV for Thursday, July 2, 2020

We're so close now. You can taste it. Not only is Friday just a day away, but for many in the United States it's a paid holiday, what with July 4 landing on Saturday this year.

But first, Thursday. The usual prime-time fare is in order, plus the season premiere of Blindspot on NBC.

There's more European football today, too, and the first round of the Rocket Mortgage PGA Tour event gets going.

Here's the full list of what you have to look forward to. All times are Eastern.

Thursday's prime-time shows

Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 p.m.: The University makes George Sr. a lucrative job offer in the hopes of recruiting Sheldon. Also, Georgie gets a job working for Meemaw's new boyfriend, and Mary is determined to rid her home of greed.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel, ABC, 8 p.m.: Eight mini-golf lovers from around the country compete on an all-new extreme obstacle golf course to win $25,000 and a trip to the finals on "Mt. Holey Moley." Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai host.

Council of Dads, NBC, 8 p.m.: Anthony arrives at the storm-ravaged Perry home to find Robin and Theo in peril, and Oliver puts all his medical skills to work when Sage goes into early labor. Meanwhile, the future of the Crab Shack is left hanging in the balance from the storm damage.

Celebrity Watch Party, Fox, 8 p.m.: Celebrities watch Friends.

Burden of Truth, The CW, 8 p.m.: Coming off the loss of class certification, Joanna and Billy decide to go after ClearDawn alone, turning to the only lead they have—an unreliable whistleblower. Meanwhile, Luna goes to extreme lengths to save another child from a wrongful apprehension.

The Unicorn, CBS, 8:31 p.m.: Wade considers moving his relationship forward with Anna if his daughters approve of her after they all meet. Also, Delia, Grace and Natalie realize how priceless their memories are of Jill are as they prepare to sell some of her belongings at a garage sale.

Mom, CBS, 9:01 p.m.: In the Season 7 premiere, Bonnie struggles to enjoy her perfect honeymoon with Adam; and Christy makes some questionable changes at the bar.

Don't, ABC, 9 p.m.: Don't move in with your parents.

Blindspot, NBC, 9 p.m.: The team scrambles to get ahead of Madeline and Ivy as they close in on the bunker's location, but someone on the inside is feeding Madeline information. As her plan takes shape, the team may be forced to take desperate measures.

In the Dark, The CW, 9 p.m.: With Nia's entire shipment missing and the Guiding Hope crew under the gun to deliver it, Murphy, Jess, Felix, and Max will stop at nothing to sniff out the stash. In the meantime, Dean has his own plans for the misplaced goods.

Mom, CBS, 9:30 p.m.: Christy and Adam clash over an incident at the bar, leaving Bonnie in a precarious situation. Also, Jill's new boyfriend, Andy, has trouble finding a way to impress her.

NCIS, CBS, 10 p.m: The NCIS team reluctantly aligns with two former criminals from England, Ricky Dorsey and Frankie Bolton, after a powerful arms dealer kidnaps Ricky's daughter in an attempt to obtain a dangerous weapons system.

To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 p.m.: The Season 4 premiere features Oliver Hudson, Justin Long, Snoop Dogg and Amanda Seales.

The Season 4 premiere features Oliver Hudson, Justin Long, Snoop Dogg and Amanda Seales. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NBC, 10 p.m.: An actress accuses a high-powered media mogul of attempted rape. Benson finds herself in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. Meanwhile, changes in the squadroom put Carisi between a rock and a hard place.

Thursday's late-night shows

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 11:34 p.m.: Justin Timberlake, Russell Wilson, Ciara, The Avett Brothers.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS, 11:35 p.m.: Actress Kristen Bell, music from TV On The Radio.

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC, 11:35 p.m.: Actress Sarah Paulson.

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC, 12:36 a.m.: Ricky Gervais.

The Late Late Show With James Corden, 12:37 a.m.: Chance the Rapper, actress Taraji P. Henson, rapper Lil Nas X.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh, NBC, 1:36 a.m.: Shan Boodram and Chris Sullivan.

Thursday's sports on TV

Premier League: Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Serie A: Atalanta vs. Napoli, ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Liverpool, NBCSN, 3:15 p.m.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool, NBCSN, 3:15 p.m. Serie A: AS Roma vs. Udinese, ESPN+, 3:45 p.m.

New Thursday on Netflix

Thiago Ventura: Pokas (Netflix Comedy Special): In a rollicking special, Thiago Ventura jokes about life in the hood, politics and more, explaining how actions speak louder than words.

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original): After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.

New Thursday on Hulu