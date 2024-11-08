Wicked premiere and red carpet is streaming live online for free, here’s how to watch

Moviegoers are going to head back to Oz in a couple of weeks when the highly anticipated musical Wicked premieres in movie theaters, but fans can celebrate the movie’s impending arrival on Saturday, November 9, when the movie's stars take part in the Wicked Hollywood premiere. But you don’t have to be in Los Angeles to see it, as Fandango and E! have teamed up to offer a livestream of the Wicked premiere online and free.

Starting at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on November 9, fans can live stream the Wicked red carpet on E! digital platforms (E! Online, E! News and the E! News App), Fandango, Access Hollywood and Rotten Tomatoes video and social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram Twitter/X). On these streams will be E! News’ Justin Sylvester and Access Hollywood and Fandango’s Zuri Hall as they conduct live celebrity interviews, show exclusive movie clips and share in-depth stories about the movie. There will also be the E! CreatorCam, with E! News The Rundown’s Erin Lim Rhodes live on TikTok and Instagram to provide fans with an interactive view of the red carpet.

Wicked is one of the most anticipated 2024 new movies still to come (it releases exclusively in movie theaters on November 22). Based on the smash Broadway hit, Wicked tells the story of how Elphaba, destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda first met, became friends and then were set on their diverging paths. It is the first of two movies adapting the Broadway production, with Wicked Part Two scheduled for a year later, November 21, 2025.

While the official announcement from E! and Fandango doesn’t confirm who will be in attendance, we would expect many of the movie’s big stars to be on hand for the Wicked Hollywood premiere, including Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, and Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda. Also starring in the movie are Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage and more. The movie is directed by John M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights).

Reviews for Wicked have not been released yet, but first reactions from press screenings have been shared online and people have been calling it a “masterpiece” “absolutely stunning” and “Ariana and Cynthia will blow you away.”

If that has you excited, you can purchase your tickets for Wicked right now, with Fandango offering a “Popular Poster Pack” bundle that includes two tickets, a special limited poster and access to a digital copy of Wicked when it becomes available on Fandango at Home.

Again, Wicked premieres exclusively in movie theaters on November 22, but you can tune in for the Hollywood premiere from 7-9 pm ET/4-6 pm PT on Saturday, November 9. Watch the trailer for the movie right here:

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors