Xiaomi finally unveils its Mi TV Stick

Chinese mega-manufacturer Xiaomi today finally took the wraps off the long-anticipated (and oft-leaked) Mi TV Stick — a new streaming stick based on the Android TV platform. It'll compete in the same arena as the Tivo Stream 4K but actually is closer in family to the Roku Express.

The Mi TV STick tops out at 1080p resolution, so it's probably not something you'd want attached to your main living room set (especially if it's a 4K TV), and audio support ends with Dolby Audio and DTS. But otherwise it's got all the Android TV goodies you'd expect. Google Assistant and Chromecast are built it. The Bluetooth remote has dedicated buttons to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. (But not Google Play Movies & TV or YouTube TV. Awkward.)

The quad-core device sports dual-band Wifi 802.11ac and has 8 gigabytes of storage on board.

No word on pricing just yet — don't expect it to cost too much, though — or where you can buy it. But if you've been looking for an inexpensive way to get Android TV on to a spare set, this should do it. At least until Google unveils its own dongle.