YouTube TV giving subscribers a free preview of NFL RedZone this weekend

The fine folks at YouTube TV have sent out an email reminding subscribers that they've got a free preview of NFL RedZone through Sunday, Nov. 8.

NFL RedZone is a live look at scoring opportunities while games are being played, jumping from matchup to matchup as teams are poised to score. It's exactly a frantic as it sounds, and it's also a good bit of fun.

The free preview (which went live on Nov. 6) will end at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Monday, Nov. 9.

Once the free preview of NFL RedZone has ended, that's it — unless subscribers decide to add the Sports Plus add-on for YouTube TV. It costs $10.99 a month and gets you NFL RedZone, as well as Fox College Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG, and Stadium.

This free preview isn't the only opportunity to check out NFL RedZone for free, however. The Sports Plus add-on also comes with a seven-day free trial. So if you're unable to take advantage of the promotion this weekend, you can just add the add-on next weekend (or whenever) and take it for a test ride.

Also: YouTube TV is offering up a free Chromecast — as in the new one that does 4K resolution, has a remote control and runs Google TV as the operating system — for new subscribers. That's a $49.99 value that'll be sent your way after your first monthly subscription fee of $64.99. And, again, it's only good for new subscribers.

YouTube TV is (probably) the second-largest live TV streaming service in the United States, with "more than 3 million subscribers," according to Google's third-quarter earnings release. Hulu with Live TV likely remains in the top spot with some 3.4 million subscribers at last check. (It should update those numbers in mid-November.)