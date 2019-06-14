YouTube TV throws in free Showtime for longtime subscribers

What you need to know • The free trial runs until Sept. 5. • You won't be automatically renewed after that. • And you don't have to pay a dime.

A pleasant surprise is greeting some YouTube TV subscribers this evening — free Showtime through Sept. 5. Flip on YouTube TV on any of your devices and you'll be hit with a huge announcement telling you to check out YouTube TV from a computer (that'd be at tv.youtube.com to claim the free offer.

A couple clicks later, and you've got yourself 90 days or so of the premium network.

Note that if you're taking advantage of YouTube TV's multiple accounts (you can have as many as six) you'll need to turn on that free offer individually on each account. At the end of the free period, the subscription will be canceled and you won't be billed for more. If you cancel the trial during the three free months, that's it — you won't be able to start it back up again.

Here's the official fine print:

Exclusive SHOWTIME® offer through 9/5/19

This SHOWTIME® promotion is only open to valid YouTube TV members in the United States. Promotional value of subscription(s) are non transferable, not for resale, not redeemable for cash, and non-refundable. YouTube TV offer is redeemable where YouTube TV is available.

Eligible participants will be contacted by YouTube TV and must take action in order to claim the offer. Eligible YouTube TV Family Managers will need to opt-in to add SHOWTIME® to their plan using Members Settings on a computer. Offer can be activated at anytime but is only valid until promotion ends on September 5, 2019, at which time all SHOWTIME® subscriptions will end. At the end of the offer period, SHOWTIME® will be automatically removed and members will not be automatically charged the standard SHOWTIME® subscription price. If members cancel their membership during this time, the offer will no longer be valid. Offer requires a Google account, a current form of payment and an active YouTube TV subscription. YouTube TV reserves the right to change or cancel the offer at any time.