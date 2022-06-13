Neighbours spoilers: WHO is Byron Stone?

There's a SURPRISE family reunion in store for Jane Harris (played by Annie Jones) when her son, Byron Stone (Joe Klocek, from Aussie teen drama, Nowhere Boys) arrives in Erinsborough on Neighbours! (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The residents of Number 32 are alarmed when they realise there is an intruder in the backyard.



And he appears to be taking a dip in the backyard pool!



Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) rushes outside to confront the intruder.



But both Jane and her daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) are in for a surprise when they discover the half-naked visitor is none other than globetrotting Byron!



Byron has some surprise news of his own.



He's ready to settle down and move to Erinsborough!

Jane is thrilled to be reunited with her son, Byron on Neighbours! (Image credit: Fremantle)

Meanwhile, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) is ready to seize his chance to reconnect with daughter, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).



Kiri has invited Glen along to her birthday celebrations at The Waterhole.



Unfortunately, Kiri's birthday coincides with Glen's attempt to go cold turkey after developing a pain killer addiction.



Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is concerned when she sees Glen hit by some severe withdrawal symptoms.



She worries Glen is pushing himself too hard, too fast.



But Glen is determined not to disappoint Kiri on her birthday.



Unfortunately, things are about to go from bad to worse for poor Glen...

Glen starts to suffer from withdrawal symptoms on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

After that unfortunate incident at sea, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) has now been labelled a flight risk by the police!



David's family is horrified when the doctor is taken in for questioning by Sergeant Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will).



David's husband, Aaron, is devastated when he hears that David must be held in demand.



But it all kicks-off at the police station when David's protective dad, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) gets involved.



Paul angrily confronts Andrew after David is led away in handcuffs.



But is Paul about to make the situation a whole lot worse?

Paul confronts Andrew after David is taken into police custody on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5