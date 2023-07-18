The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam reveals a HUGE secret — but does he have any regrets?

Fans have been rooting for Thope (Thomas and Hope) on The Bold and the Beautiful and it looks like Hope is standing by her decision while Liam lets it slip that he’s been spending more time with Steffy.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) can’t contain her anger at finding Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) in bed together after that marathon session that seemed to go on forever. She tells Hope that the affair ends right now, but Hope is defiant. She’s made her choice; this is the most intense connection she’s ever felt.

Meanwhile, Wyatt (Darrin Brooks) is still trying to convince Liam (Scott Clifton) not to give up on his marriage. But his efforts fall flat because Liam can’t get over what happened in Rome.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) arrives at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Woods) house to watch soccer with Finn, who got called into the hospital. Steffy admits that she’s hoping for the best for Hope and Liam, and Ridge urges her to keep an eye on her brother to keep him from sliding backwards.

Brooke pleads with Hope to reconsider. She’s throwing away everything. Hope tells her that Liam doesn’t want her anymore. What he wants is a divorce.

Liam is still stuck on his wife having feelings for Thomas. He tells Wyatt that Steffy tried to warn him about Thomas, which Wyatt can’t believe. Wyatt tells Liam that he needs to find another way, and when Steffy’s name comes up the lightbulb goes off for Wyatt. That’s when he starts to wonder if maybe Liam isn’t fighting for his marriage because he’s more interested in Steffy.

Ridge is very concerned about Thomas and he needs Steffy to help keep Thomas from sliding back into a black hole. That’s when Kelly comes in and tells her mom that she had a bad dream about her dad, and that she was calling out to him but he couldn’t hear her. Steffy gives her a hug and promises that it was just a bad dream.

Hope insists that Liam wants a divorce after Brooke tries to point out that he’s only trying to recover from the shock of seeing the kiss. Thomas says he never wanted to break up Hope’s marriage, and that’s when Hope delivers the biggest bomb of all: Liam doesn’t want her because he wants Steffy.

Wyatt starts to question Liam about Steffy, and it starts to become clear that Liam has seen Steffy a lot more than normal lately. Liam says he was only talking to Steffy about the betrayal, and that’s when Liam gets cagey about Steffy. Wyatt asks Liam straight up if there’s something going on with Steffy. “I did something really stupid,” Liam admits. “I kissed her.”

Once Kelly is back in bed, Steffy reveals she used to fake having bad dreams because she loved having Ridge comfort her. She insists that Liam is a great father. Suddenly, Ridge asks if Hope might have turned to Thomas because of Steffy’s connection to Liam.

Hope says she doesn’t want to repeat her mother’s mistakes, but they all know that Liam’s still in love with Steffy. It hangs over her marriage. Hope knows Liam has feelings about Steffy and she would like to think that Brooke would see that it was so easy for Liam to give up on her marriage because he already has another woman in his life. Hope uses Brooke’s relationship with Ridge as an example of what she doesn’t want, especially the part about wondering how strong her relationship is. “I want to be with a man who wants me, and only me.”

Liam admits he kissed Steffy in Rome and when he got back. “So you thought the best thing to do was to go kiss Steffy?” Wyatt asks, flabbergasted. Liam insists that what he did was wrong and he respects her marriage with Finn.

Brooke thinks Hope will regret everything with Thomas, and that’s why she needs to fight for her marriage. Hope reminds her mother of all the years she had to pull her mom off the floor after Brooke had her heart broken. She hates everything that’s happening, but after all of this, she just doesn’t think she has a future with Liam.

Brooke thinks Hope is just infatuated with Thomas’ bad boy image, to which Hope points out that Thomas truly loves her and only her. When pressed about whether she’s giving up her marriage, Hope doesn’t have an answer. She asks for some time and for her mother to not say anything. “I just want to be with a man who is not in love with another woman,” she says, going to sit beside Thomas.

With the truth out in the open, Liam doesn’t seem to be repentant in the slightest about kissing Steffy, rather he’s still caught up in Hope’s betrayal. Is this the moment when he admits that he’s never stopped loving Steffy? Will Steffy tell Ridge that Liam kissed her — twice — and that he might still have feelings for her?