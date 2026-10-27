We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

NCIS: New York

NCIS: New York: Series Premiere Trailer | CBS - YouTube Watch On

NCIS has another spin-off to add to its sprawling library with NCIS: New York, which is coming to Paramount+ on 4 November.

This latest instalment to the franchise sees LL Cool J reprise his role as legendary agent Sam Hanna, who returns to his hometown of New York City and partners with roguish agent, Nick Schaeffer (Scott Caan) to lead a new team on high-stakes missions.

The Greatest

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Prime)

Glove up as The Greatest is set to pack a punch on Prime Video. Jaalen Best (All American: Homecoming) steps into the ring as Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali in this biopic series about the boxing legend's life.

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The official synopsis reads: "The Greatest is an intimate exploration of the incomparable life of the boxing champion, humanitarian, and global icon Muhammad Ali. It is the first authorised scripted series about his life offering unprecedented access, going beyond the amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring.

"The heartbeat of the story is fuelled by all the moments that took place outside of the spotlight. The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son."

Prepare to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee on 4 November.

The Audacity

(Image credit: Ed Araquel/AMC)

Created by Succession writer Jonathan Glatzer, The Audacity is a Silicon Valley satire that offers a bizarre look into the huge egos of tech tycoons.

It centres on data-mining CEO Duncan Park (Billy Magnussen) as he threatens to expose his morally corrupt therapist Dr. JoAnne Felder (Sarah Goldberg) and locks horns with eccentric billionaire Carl Bardolph (Zach Galifianakis). Look out for Amandaland star Lucy Punch as Lili Park-Hoffsteader.

The Audacity continues on HBO Max on 5 November.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

9-1-1 season 10 episode 3 airs on Disney+ on Thursday, 5 November

9-1-1: Nashville season 2 episode 3 airs on Disney+ on Thursday, 5 November

All the Queen's Men season 5 episode 4 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 4 November

American Hostage episode 8 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, 1 November

Anna Pigeon Mysteries episode 5 airs on U&Drama on Tuesday, 3 November

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 6 November

Chicago Med season 11 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 6 November

Chicago PD season 13 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 6 November

Crystal Lake episode 3 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, 2 November

Dark Winds season 4 episode 3 airs on U&Alibi on Saturday, 31 October

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 2 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 6 November

Fire Country season 4 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 4 November

Grey's Anatomy season 23 episode 4 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 6 November

Marshals season 2 episode 5 airs on Paramount+ on Monday, 2 November

NCIS: New York episodes 1-3 air on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 4 November

Nocturne episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 6 November

Nocturne continues on Apple TV+. (Image credit: Apple TV)