TV Spy — NCIS: New York, The Greatest, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 31 October-6 November
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
NCIS: New York
NCIS has another spin-off to add to its sprawling library with NCIS: New York, which is coming to Paramount+ on 4 November.
This latest instalment to the franchise sees LL Cool J reprise his role as legendary agent Sam Hanna, who returns to his hometown of New York City and partners with roguish agent, Nick Schaeffer (Scott Caan) to lead a new team on high-stakes missions.
The Greatest
Glove up as The Greatest is set to pack a punch on Prime Video. Jaalen Best (All American: Homecoming) steps into the ring as Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali in this biopic series about the boxing legend's life.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The official synopsis reads: "The Greatest is an intimate exploration of the incomparable life of the boxing champion, humanitarian, and global icon Muhammad Ali. It is the first authorised scripted series about his life offering unprecedented access, going beyond the amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring.
"The heartbeat of the story is fuelled by all the moments that took place outside of the spotlight. The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son."
Prepare to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee on 4 November.
The Audacity
Created by Succession writer Jonathan Glatzer, The Audacity is a Silicon Valley satire that offers a bizarre look into the huge egos of tech tycoons.
It centres on data-mining CEO Duncan Park (Billy Magnussen) as he threatens to expose his morally corrupt therapist Dr. JoAnne Felder (Sarah Goldberg) and locks horns with eccentric billionaire Carl Bardolph (Zach Galifianakis). Look out for Amandaland star Lucy Punch as Lili Park-Hoffsteader.
The Audacity continues on HBO Max on 5 November.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- 9-1-1 season 10 episode 3 airs on Disney+ on Thursday, 5 November
- 9-1-1: Nashville season 2 episode 3 airs on Disney+ on Thursday, 5 November
- All the Queen's Men season 5 episode 4 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 4 November
- American Hostage episode 8 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, 1 November
- Anna Pigeon Mysteries episode 5 airs on U&Drama on Tuesday, 3 November
- Chicago Fire season 14 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 6 November
- Chicago Med season 11 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 6 November
- Chicago PD season 13 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 6 November
- Crystal Lake episode 3 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, 2 November
- Dark Winds season 4 episode 3 airs on U&Alibi on Saturday, 31 October
- Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 2 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 6 November
- Fire Country season 4 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 4 November
- Grey's Anatomy season 23 episode 4 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 6 November
- Marshals season 2 episode 5 airs on Paramount+ on Monday, 2 November
- NCIS: New York episodes 1-3 air on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 4 November
- Nocturne episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 6 November
- Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 2 episode 7 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 31 October
- R.J. Decker season 2 episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 4 November
- Sacrifice season 2 episode 7 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 4 November
- Sheriff Country season 2 episode 4 airs on Paramount+ on Saturday, 31 October
- The Audacity episode 3 airs on HBO Max on Thursday, 5 November
- The Greatest airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, 4 November (box set)
- The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 episode 8 airs on Sky One on Friday, 6 November
- Tulsa King season 4 episode 4 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 6 November
- VisionQuest episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 4 November
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.