How to watch Grey's Anatomy Season 23 online — stream the new season from anywhere

The long-running, golden globe-winning medical drama is back. The team at Sloan Grey Hospital are overwhelmed with a slew of injured patients as the show returns for it's 23rd season

Away from home? The below guide explains how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 online from anywhere with a VPN.

The hugely popular, long-running medical drama is back for an impressive 23rd season. You'd think people would be sick of Grey's Anatomy by now, but there must be some demand for it (otherwise you wouldn't be reading this).

Season 23 will see some fresh faces join the cast, as well as well-established old favorites. We don't know exactly what the new season has in store for the team at Sloan Grey Memorial Hospital, but I'd venture that there'll be at least one medical emergency over the 13 episode run.

If the new season of Grey's Anatomy's got your blood pumping, read on to see how to watch it from anywhere...

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 online in the US

The much-loved medical drama returns. Tune in and watch the new season of Grey's Anatomy on ABC tonight, Thursday, October 15 at 10pm ET/PT. New episodes will roll out weekly.

Don’t have cable? Watch ABC live online with Fubo or Youtube TV. New subscribers to either benefit from free trial.

After that, a Pro subscription with Fubo will typically cost $73.99.

If you can wait a day for new episodes, then an on-demand Hulu plan should suffice. Memberships start at $12.49 a month.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy Season 23 online from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from home, and you find yourself desperate to watch Grey's Anatomy, that could be a problem. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address make it look like you're back home, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show or other content even if you're not there. We've got a round-up of the best VPNs for streaming which you can use to make a decision.

Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy straight away from anywhere. A VPN is an app that can make your computer appear as though it’s located in another country, allowing you to access the usual websites and streaming services that may otherwise be unavailable in your region. Popular options including NordVPN (save 75%) and Surfshark (7-day free trial).

How to Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 23 online in UK

The Medical drama streams to Disney Plus in the UK the day after it airs, which means new episodes every Friday from October 16.

Get membership to the Mouse House from £5.99 (with ads). Alternatively, upgrade to Standard and pay £9.99 a month, or take out an annual plan for £99.90.

Where to watch Grey's Anatomy online in Australia

Just like in the UK, Aussies can watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 from Friday, October 16 – but they’ll need to have signed up to Disney Plus.

You can currently save 42% on annual plans with Disney Down Under.

Watch the Season 23 trailer:

Grey's Anatomy - Season 23 Official Trailer on ABC - YouTube Watch On

What is the Scrubs 2026 episode schedule?

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy will air on ABC every Thursday, starting October 15 at 10/9c.

Grey's Anatomy Season 23 cast

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey

as Meredith Grey Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey

as Miranda Bailey James Pickens Jr . as Richard Webber

. as Richard Webber Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd

as Amelia Shepherd Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson

as Jo Wilson Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln

as Atticus “Link” Lincoln Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu

as Winston Ndugu Jason George as Ben Warren

as Ben Warren Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith

as Simone Griffith Harry Shum Jr . as Benson “Blue” Kwan

. as Benson “Blue” Kwan Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin

as Jules Millin Niko Terho as Lucas Adams

as Lucas Adams Trevor Jackson as Wes Bryant