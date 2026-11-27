The Body has shot to the top of Netflix's global English-language TV chart, clocking up 9.5 million views in a single week. But while the sexy, supernatural teen thriller is proving irresistible to binge-watchers, Netflix's subscription prices are considerably less appealing.

With no official Netflix Black Friday deal in 2026, we've done some digging and found that Netflix subscriptions can go as low as $3 a month, and a sneaky way to get Netflix included for free with a mobile plan.

Read on for how to watch The Body Netflix for less, wherever you're based this Black Friday.

How to watch The Body on Netflix for less

All 8 episodes of The Body are streaming on Netflix worldwide right now.

Netflix prices vary dramatically around the world – if you're in Pakistan, the equivalent ad-free subscription costs Rs 800 – around $2.88 per month.

From the US? Good news! You can get Netflix for free and watch "The Body" at no cost when you take out a mobile plan through the company's Netflix On Us promotion.

TRAVELING ABROAD? You can access your usual local streaming sites from anywhere with a good VPN.

Better yet, Surfshark has a 7-day FREE trial PLUS a superb Black Friday sale...

Watch "The Body" from anywhere with a VPN

Lowest price this year Get Surfshark for just $1.99 + 7-day FREE trial

Surfshark is a great way to access websites and streaming services such as Netflix from anywhere – plus it comes with a real-deal 7-day free trial, so you can test it out on Netflix, as well as Disney, Peacock, Paramount, Prime Video and more.

The Body (2026) episode guide

Unlike some streaming shows that drip-feed new episodes every week, Netflix released the entire first season of The Body on November 11.

Here's the full episode list:

Episode 1 – "Slutty God" – 58 minutes

– "Slutty God" – 58 minutes Episode 2 – "Jesus, Literally" – 52 minutes

– "Jesus, Literally" – 52 minutes Episode 3 – "Unholy Thoughts" – 46 minutes

– "Unholy Thoughts" – 46 minutes Episode 4 – "I Saw Grace Franklin With The Devil" – 54 minutes

– "I Saw Grace Franklin With The Devil" – 54 minutes Episode 5 – "Faking It" – 57 minutes

– "Faking It" – 57 minutes Episode 6 – "Star Quality" – 54 minutes

– "Star Quality" – 54 minutes Episode 7 – "Holy Trinity" – 60 minutes

– "Holy Trinity" – 60 minutes Episode 8 – "Coming Out" – 57 minutes

The entire season runs for approximately seven hours and 23 minutes, making it ideal for a weekend binge.

The Body cast

Kristina Bogic as Anya Butler

Geena Meszaros as Lisbeth Anderson

Sara Boustany as Elise Zakaria

Sofia Wylie as Grace Franklin

Jackson Kelly as Leo Anderson

Shirley Chen as Maddie Delaney

Louisa Krause as Catherine Anderson

Nnamdi Asomugha as Father Franklin

Gabby Windey as Coach Shauna Miller

Marcel Ruiz as Tyler Flores

Ashley Madekwe as Theresa Franklin

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