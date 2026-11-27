How to watch The Body on Netflix for less with Black Friday deals
I found where to watch the viral teen thriller – and save money on Netflix subscriptions
The Body has shot to the top of Netflix's global English-language TV chart, clocking up 9.5 million views in a single week. But while the sexy, supernatural teen thriller is proving irresistible to binge-watchers, Netflix's subscription prices are considerably less appealing.
With no official Netflix Black Friday deal in 2026, we've done some digging and found that Netflix subscriptions can go as low as $3 a month, and a sneaky way to get Netflix included for free with a mobile plan.
Read on for how to watch The Body Netflix for less, wherever you're based this Black Friday.
How to watch The Body on Netflix for less
All 8 episodes of The Body are streaming on Netflix worldwide right now.
Netflix prices vary dramatically around the world – if you're in Pakistan, the equivalent ad-free subscription costs Rs 800 – around $2.88 per month.
From the US? Good news! You can get Netflix for free and watch "The Body" at no cost when you take out a mobile plan through the company's Netflix On Us promotion.
TRAVELING ABROAD? You can access your usual local streaming sites from anywhere with a good VPN.
Better yet, Surfshark has a 7-day FREE trial PLUS a superb Black Friday sale...
Watch "The Body" from anywhere with a VPN
Get Surfshark for just $1.99 + 7-day FREE trial
Surfshark is a great way to access websites and streaming services such as Netflix from anywhere – plus it comes with a real-deal 7-day free trial, so you can test it out on Netflix, as well as Disney, Peacock, Paramount, Prime Video and more.
The Body (2026) episode guide
Unlike some streaming shows that drip-feed new episodes every week, Netflix released the entire first season of The Body on November 11.
Here's the full episode list:
- Episode 1 – "Slutty God" – 58 minutes
- Episode 2 – "Jesus, Literally" – 52 minutes
- Episode 3 – "Unholy Thoughts" – 46 minutes
- Episode 4 – "I Saw Grace Franklin With The Devil" – 54 minutes
- Episode 5 – "Faking It" – 57 minutes
- Episode 6 – "Star Quality" – 54 minutes
- Episode 7 – "Holy Trinity" – 60 minutes
- Episode 8 – "Coming Out" – 57 minutes
The entire season runs for approximately seven hours and 23 minutes, making it ideal for a weekend binge.
The Body cast
- Kristina Bogic as Anya Butler
- Geena Meszaros as Lisbeth Anderson
- Sara Boustany as Elise Zakaria
- Sofia Wylie as Grace Franklin
- Jackson Kelly as Leo Anderson
- Shirley Chen as Maddie Delaney
- Louisa Krause as Catherine Anderson
- Nnamdi Asomugha as Father Franklin
- Gabby Windey as Coach Shauna Miller
- Marcel Ruiz as Tyler Flores
- Ashley Madekwe as Theresa Franklin
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