We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Bad Monkey season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Vince Vaughn reprises his role as former police detective turned health inspector, Andrew Yancy, in the second season of comedic crime drama, Bad Monkey.

Bad Monkey is another hit Apple TV show by Ted Lasso and Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence, who adapted it from Carl Hiaasen's best-selling novel.

The official plot synopsis for the new instalment reads: "After Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) witnesses the murder of Florida’s finest fixer, an ambitious state attorney teams him up with a strait-laced forensic accountant to solve the crime. Eager to regain his detective’s badge, Yancy finds himself embroiled in a turf war between rival criminal organizations as he navigates a variety of Florida oddballs, including an erudite mob boss, his unhinged son, and a hard-edged young woman who needs Yancy’s protection.

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"Meanwhile, Yancy contends with his aging father; unresolved romantic tension with Dr. Rosa Campensino (Natalie Martinez), who launches her own investigation into a mysterious rash; and a bombastic animal relocation specialist whose business threatens the local environment."

This 10-parter swings on to the streamer on 2 December, but if you need a reminder on what happened in the previous season, then check out What to Watch's episode recaps in our Bad Monkey guide.

Fargo season 5

(Image credit: © 2023 MGM Television Entertainment Inc. and Fx Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved)

The fifth addition to the award-winning anthology series features a whole new cast led by Juno Temple’s (Ted Lasso) Midwestern housewife Dot Lyon, and Jon Hamm’s (Mad Men) ruthless sheriff Roy Tillman.

Set in the fall of 2019, Fargo season 5 follows Dot, a seemingly ordinary housewife whose mysterious past comes back to haunt her when she inadvertently gets herself in trouble with the law.

The first episode airs on Sky Atlantic on 1 December and continues throughout the week.

Trinity

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix 2026 ©)

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio is back for more political intrigue in new Netflix thriller, Trinity. Scottish actor Richard Madden, who also starred in Mercurio's BBC1 hit Bodyguard in 2018, joins forces with the screenwriter once again as he plays US Secretary of Defence Webb Preston.

Starring alongside him is Possession actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who takes on the role of skilled naval officer Katherine Decker. Katherine's unlikely bond with Webb throws her into a world of political peril when she discovers he may be at the heart of a dangerous conspiracy surrounding a top-secret program code-named Trinity.

As she gets closer to the truth, Katherine finds herself torn between supporting Webb’s strategy to prevent a global conflict and exposing his hidden agenda.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

12 12 12 episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 4 December

A Friend of the Family episodes 8 & 9 air on Channel 4 on Monday, 30 November

All the Queen's Men season 5 episode 8 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 2 December

All's Fair season 2 episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 2 December

Anna Pigeon Mysteries episode 9 airs on U&Drama on Tuesday, 1 December

Bad Monkey season 2 episode 1 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 2 December

Crystal Lake episode 7 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, 30 November

Dark Winds season 4 episode 7 airs on U&Alibi on Saturday, 28 November

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 6 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 4 December

Fargo season 5 episode 1 airs on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday, 1 December

Fargo season 5 episode 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday, 2 December

Fargo season 5 episode 3 airs on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, 3 December

Fargo season 5 episodes 4 & 5 air on Sky Atlantic on Friday, 4 December

Marshals season 2 episode 8 airs on Paramount+ on Monday, 30 November

NCIS: New York episode 7 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 2 December

Nocturne episode 7 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 4 December

Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 2 episode 10 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 28 November

The final episode of Outlander: Blood of my Blood airs on MGM+ this week. (Image credit: James Minchin/Starz/Sony Pictures Television)