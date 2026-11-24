TV Spy — Bad Monkey, Fargo, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 28 November-4 December
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Bad Monkey season 2
Vince Vaughn reprises his role as former police detective turned health inspector, Andrew Yancy, in the second season of comedic crime drama, Bad Monkey.
Bad Monkey is another hit Apple TV show by Ted Lasso and Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence, who adapted it from Carl Hiaasen's best-selling novel.
The official plot synopsis for the new instalment reads: "After Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) witnesses the murder of Florida’s finest fixer, an ambitious state attorney teams him up with a strait-laced forensic accountant to solve the crime. Eager to regain his detective’s badge, Yancy finds himself embroiled in a turf war between rival criminal organizations as he navigates a variety of Florida oddballs, including an erudite mob boss, his unhinged son, and a hard-edged young woman who needs Yancy’s protection.
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"Meanwhile, Yancy contends with his aging father; unresolved romantic tension with Dr. Rosa Campensino (Natalie Martinez), who launches her own investigation into a mysterious rash; and a bombastic animal relocation specialist whose business threatens the local environment."
This 10-parter swings on to the streamer on 2 December, but if you need a reminder on what happened in the previous season, then check out What to Watch's episode recaps in our Bad Monkey guide.
Fargo season 5
The fifth addition to the award-winning anthology series features a whole new cast led by Juno Temple’s (Ted Lasso) Midwestern housewife Dot Lyon, and Jon Hamm’s (Mad Men) ruthless sheriff Roy Tillman.
Set in the fall of 2019, Fargo season 5 follows Dot, a seemingly ordinary housewife whose mysterious past comes back to haunt her when she inadvertently gets herself in trouble with the law.
The first episode airs on Sky Atlantic on 1 December and continues throughout the week.
Trinity
Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio is back for more political intrigue in new Netflix thriller, Trinity. Scottish actor Richard Madden, who also starred in Mercurio's BBC1 hit Bodyguard in 2018, joins forces with the screenwriter once again as he plays US Secretary of Defence Webb Preston.
Starring alongside him is Possession actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who takes on the role of skilled naval officer Katherine Decker. Katherine's unlikely bond with Webb throws her into a world of political peril when she discovers he may be at the heart of a dangerous conspiracy surrounding a top-secret program code-named Trinity.
As she gets closer to the truth, Katherine finds herself torn between supporting Webb’s strategy to prevent a global conflict and exposing his hidden agenda.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- 12 12 12 episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 4 December
- A Friend of the Family episodes 8 & 9 air on Channel 4 on Monday, 30 November
- All the Queen's Men season 5 episode 8 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 2 December
- All's Fair season 2 episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 2 December
- Anna Pigeon Mysteries episode 9 airs on U&Drama on Tuesday, 1 December
- Bad Monkey season 2 episode 1 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 2 December
- Crystal Lake episode 7 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, 30 November
- Dark Winds season 4 episode 7 airs on U&Alibi on Saturday, 28 November
- Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 6 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 4 December
- Fargo season 5 episode 1 airs on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday, 1 December
- Fargo season 5 episode 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday, 2 December
- Fargo season 5 episode 3 airs on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, 3 December
- Fargo season 5 episodes 4 & 5 air on Sky Atlantic on Friday, 4 December
- Marshals season 2 episode 8 airs on Paramount+ on Monday, 30 November
- NCIS: New York episode 7 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 2 December
- Nocturne episode 7 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 4 December
- Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 2 episode 10 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 28 November
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 episodes 5 & 6 air on Disney+ on Friday, 4 December
- Phony episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, 1 December
- S.W.A.T. Exiles episode 5 airs on Sky One on Sunday, November
- Sherlock & Daughter episode 5 airs on HBO Max on Thursday, 3 December
- The Audacity episode 7 airs on HBO Max on Thursday, 3 December
- The Chosen season 6 episode 5 airs on Prime Video on Sunday, 29 November
- The Gilded Age season 4 episode 5 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, 30 November
- The Institute season 2 episode 4 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, 29 November
- Tracker season 4 episode 2 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 2 December
- Trinity airs on Netflix on Tuesday, 1 December (box set)
- Tulsa King season 4 episode 8 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 4 December
- Tyler Perry's Ruthless season 6 episode 11 airs on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 1 December
- Yellowjackets season 4 episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 4 December
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.