TV Spy — Sheriff Country, Dexter: Resurrection, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 24-30 October
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Sheriff Country season 2
No-nonsense sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) is back on the case to investigate more crimes in the small town of Edgewater. The second season of the Fire Country spin-off sees Mickey "balance the demands of law enforcement with the complexities of motherhood, community politics and a past that won't stay buried."
Morena's real-life husband Ben McKenzie guest stars in the first episode as Sheriff Wade, a neighbouring sheriff who is called in to assist Sheriff Mickey, and has a few secrets of his own.
The first three episodes of Sheriff Country season 2 premiere on Paramount+ on 24 October.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Dexter: Resurrection season 2
There's a criminal on the loose this spooky season as Dexter: Resurrection returns to Paramount+ on 30 October. Two decades since his killer debut, this season finds Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) caught between two murderers — one with a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorising New York in unprecedented ways.
Meanwhile, Dexter also faces an unexpected enemy in the form of a mid-life crisis and Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his quest for justice as the father-and-son duo face their darkest chapter yet.
Nocturne
Apple TV's new crime drama Nocturne features Adolescence star Stephen Graham as cunning serial killer, Jurek Walter, who terrorises the town of Fairhaven in Pennsylvania, despite being in prison.
The 10-parter follows ex-soldier and retired police detective Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber) as he relocates to the town for a quiet life. However, Jonah, who helped put Jurek behind bars, is soon pulled back into the criminal's terrifying orbit when his family come under threat.
A search for Jurek's last missing victim forces Jonah to send FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz) up against Jurek. But how far will he go to end Jurek's reign of terror once and for all?
Nocturne is another killer addition to your Halloween watch list as the first two episodes drop on 30 October.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- All the Queen's Men season 5 episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 28 October
- American Horror Story season 13 episode 13 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 30 October
- American Hostage episode 7 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, 25 October
- Anna Pigeon Mysteries episode 4 airs on U&Drama on Tuesday, 27 October
- Chicago Fire season 14 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 30 October
- Chicago Med season 11 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 30 October
- Chicago PD season 13 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 30 October
- Crystal Lake episode 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, 26 October
- Dark Matter season 2 episode 10 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 30 October
- Dark Winds season 4 episode 2 airs on U&Alibi on Saturday, 24 October
- Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 1 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 30 October
- Fire Country season 4 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 28 October
- Grey's Anatomy season 23 episode 3 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 30 October
- Marshals season 2 episode 4 airs on Paramount+ on Monday, 26 October
- Nocturne episodes 1 & 2 air on Apple TV on Friday, 30 October
- Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 2 episode 6 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 24 October
- R.J. Decker season 2 episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 28 October
- Sacrifice season 2 episode 5 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 28 October
- Sheriff Country season 2 episodes 1-3 air on Paramount+ on Saturday, 24 October
- The Audacity episode 2 airs on HBO Max on Thursday, 29 October
- The Drop: A Snowfall Saga episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 28 October
- The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 episode 7 airs on Sky One on Friday, 30 October
- Tulsa King season 4 episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 30 October
- VisionQuest episodes 5 & 6 air on Disney+ on Wednesday, 28 October
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.