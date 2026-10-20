We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Sheriff Country season 2

Sheriff Country Season 2: Official Trailer | CBS - YouTube Watch On

No-nonsense sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) is back on the case to investigate more crimes in the small town of Edgewater. The second season of the Fire Country spin-off sees Mickey "balance the demands of law enforcement with the complexities of motherhood, community politics and a past that won't stay buried."

Morena's real-life husband Ben McKenzie guest stars in the first episode as Sheriff Wade, a neighbouring sheriff who is called in to assist Sheriff Mickey, and has a few secrets of his own.

The first three episodes of Sheriff Country season 2 premiere on Paramount+ on 24 October.

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Dexter: Resurrection season 2

(Image credit: Paramount+)

There's a criminal on the loose this spooky season as Dexter: Resurrection returns to Paramount+ on 30 October. Two decades since his killer debut, this season finds Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) caught between two murderers — one with a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorising New York in unprecedented ways.

Meanwhile, Dexter also faces an unexpected enemy in the form of a mid-life crisis and Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his quest for justice as the father-and-son duo face their darkest chapter yet.

Nocturne

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Apple TV's new crime drama Nocturne features Adolescence star Stephen Graham as cunning serial killer, Jurek Walter, who terrorises the town of Fairhaven in Pennsylvania, despite being in prison.

The 10-parter follows ex-soldier and retired police detective Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber) as he relocates to the town for a quiet life. However, Jonah, who helped put Jurek behind bars, is soon pulled back into the criminal's terrifying orbit when his family come under threat.

A search for Jurek's last missing victim forces Jonah to send FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz) up against Jurek. But how far will he go to end Jurek's reign of terror once and for all?

Nocturne is another killer addition to your Halloween watch list as the first two episodes drop on 30 October.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

All the Queen's Men season 5 episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 28 October

American Horror Story season 13 episode 13 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 30 October

American Hostage episode 7 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, 25 October

Anna Pigeon Mysteries episode 4 airs on U&Drama on Tuesday, 27 October

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 30 October

Chicago Med season 11 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 30 October

Chicago PD season 13 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 30 October

Crystal Lake episode 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, 26 October

Dark Matter season 2 episode 10 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 30 October

Dark Winds season 4 episode 2 airs on U&Alibi on Saturday, 24 October

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 1 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 30 October

Fire Country season 4 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 28 October

Grey's Anatomy season 23 episode 3 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 30 October

Marshals season 2 episode 4 airs on Paramount+ on Monday, 26 October

Nocturne episodes 1 & 2 air on Apple TV on Friday, 30 October

Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 2 episode 6 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 24 October

R.J. Decker season 2 episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 28 October

Sacrifice season 2 episode 5 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 28 October

Sheriff Country season 2 episodes 1-3 air on Paramount+ on Saturday, 24 October

The Audacity episode 2 airs on HBO Max on Thursday, 29 October

The Audacity continues on HBO Max. (Image credit: Ed Araquel/AMC)