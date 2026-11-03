We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

12 12 12

(Image credit: Apple TV)

12 12 12 unfolds across three timelines of a daring bank heist in Zurich: the 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of the heist, and the 12 days that follow - after this, the culprits are likely to get away with their crime.

The Apple TV thriller follows a disgraced FBI agent (Anthony Mackie) who is stuck in a cat-and-mouse game across Europe with a criminal mastermind (Jamie Dornan). Also starring in 12 12 12 are Kali Reis (True Detective), Jack Kesy (Hellboy: The Crooked Man), Agathe Rousselle (Titane), Sallie Harmsen (Blade Runner 2049), and José Garcia (Now You See Me).

Catch all the action when the series airs on 13 November.

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S.W.A.T. Exiles

S.W.A.T. Exiles | Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

The S.W.A.T. franchise has expanded with the arrival of spin-off S.W.A.T. Exiles on Sky One, which sees Shemar Moore reprise his role as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson.

After a fatal shooting leaves his career hanging by a thread, LAPD S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to build a new tactical unit made up of the department's young outcasts, nicknamed the Exiles.

Before the crime drama premieres on 8 November, check out What To Watch writer Sarabeth Pollock's article on why she's excited for the future of S.W.A.T. and how this spin-off "will give the franchise a fresh start with familiar faces."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3

(Image credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime)

Prime Video's 'precious' TV jewel is back for a third season on 11 November with some exciting new additions to the cast, including Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things) as Galadriel’s long-lost husband Celeborn, Zubin Varla (Andor) as Khamûl the Easterling of Rhûn, Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) as King Durin IV’s older brother Thrain, and Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible) voicing the Balrog.

The official plot synopsis reads: "In Season Three, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron’s armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings.

"But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all... Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…"

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

9-1-1 season 10 episode 4 airs on Disney+ on Thursday, 12 November

9-1-1: Nashville season 2 episode 4 airs on Disney+ on Thursday, 12 November

12 12 12 episodes 1 & 2 air on Apple TV on Friday, 13 November

All the Queen's Men season 5 episode 5 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 11 November

All's Fair season 2 episode 4 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 11 November

Anna Pigeon Mysteries episode 6 airs on U&Drama on Tuesday, 10 November

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 21 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 13 November

Chicago Med season 11 episode 21 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 13 November

Chicago PD season 13 episode 21 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 13 November

Crystal Lake episode 4 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, 9 November

Dark Winds season 4 episode 4 airs on U&Alibi on Saturday, 7 November

Dexter: Resurrection season 2 episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 13 November

Fire Country season 4 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 11 November

Grey's Anatomy season 23 episode 5 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 13 November

NCIS: New York episode 4 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 11 November

Nocturne episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 13 November

Phony episode 5 airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, 10 November

Phony | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On