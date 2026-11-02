I'm A Celebrity 2026: full line-up and secrets revealed

Watch I'm A Celebrity 2026 free on ITVX (UK restricted)

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Premieres Monday, November 16

I’m a Celebrity 2026 is back on November 16, with a fresh batch of famous faces preparing to swap luxury lifestyles rice 'n' beans and the Australian jungle.

Geordie jesters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly host the ITV reality show, with ex-England footballer Wayne Rooney, Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page, and Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson among the stars reportedly heading into camp.

Who will end up scoffing kangaroo balls? How can you watch I'm A Celebrity for free? And what secrets can we reveal?

Grab your cork hat and read on for everything we know about I'm A Celebrity 2026.

Who is in the I'm A Celebrity 2026 cast?

Wayne Rooney — former England and Manchester United footballer.

— former England and Manchester United footballer. Joanna Page — actress best known for playing Stacey in "Gavin & Stacey".

— actress best known for playing Stacey in "Gavin & Stacey". Ade Adepitan — Paralympic basketball player and television presenter.

— Paralympic basketball player and television presenter. Chloe Burrows — former "Love Island" contestant and reality TV personality.

— former "Love Island" contestant and reality TV personality. Ricky Wilson — lead singer of indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs.

— lead singer of indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs. AJ Odudu — television presenter and former "Strictly Come Dancing" finalist.

— television presenter and former "Strictly Come Dancing" finalist. Leigh Francis — comedian and entertainer best known as Keith Lemon.

— comedian and entertainer best known as Keith Lemon. Claire Sweeney — actress known for "Brookside" and "Coronation Street".

— actress known for "Brookside" and "Coronation Street". Mariella Frostrup — broadcaster, journalist and television presenter.

— broadcaster, journalist and television presenter. Leomie Anderson — model and television personality.

— model and television personality. Sharky — YouTuber and content creator.

— YouTuber and content creator. Jack Skipper — stand-up comedian and social media star.

When does I'm A Celebrity 2026 start and finish?

I'm A Celebrity starts on Sunday, November 16, at 9 p.m. GMT

The official launch date was pushed back a day, following a scheduling clash with England's UEFA Nations League football match against Spain.

The series is expected to run for approximately three weeks, with new episodes airing nightly.

How to watch I'm A Celebrity 2026 for free

I'm A Celebrity will air on ITV1 and ITVX, with viewers in Scotland able to watch on STV and STV Player.

In the meantime, you can watch ITV's official I'm A Celebrity 2026 teaser promo below...

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2026 Promo | ITV - YouTube Watch On

I'm A Celebrity 2026: secrets of the show

1. Campmates can smoke and vape. Contestants are allowed to smoke and vape on I'm A Celeb – but they must got to a designated, isolated spot with a security guard.

2. Food and snacks are not guaranteed. ITV guarantees basic food rations, even if contestants fail every Bushtucker Trial. However, the portions really are tiny, and there are no secret snacks, according to former contestants James Haskell and Roman Kemp.

3. Campmates must stay 72 hours to get paid. Celebs must stay in the camp for a minimum of 72 hours (three days) to receive their full contracted fee. If they leave early they might only get a proportion of their fee.

4. Mobile phones are (mostly) banned. Producers occasionally bend the rules for special circumstances, such as allowing a contestant a strictly monitored phone call on a birthday via a producer's phone.

5. Celebrity Cyclone is a monster. One of the show's best-loved challenges is expected to return in 2026. It involves contestants battling slippery obstacles, powerful water jets and a deluge of slime.

Where is I'm A Celebrity 2026 filmed?

(Image credit: ITV)

The Nov 2026 series returns to its familiar home in the Australian jungle, near Murwillumbah in New South Wales.

During the pandemic, the show temporarily relocated to Gwrych Castle in North Wales, but the Australian jungle remains its traditional home.

Is I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked returning in 2026?

Yes. Superfans can catch I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked for extra gossip, unseen footage and interviews.

Former King of the Jungle Sam Thompson and Capital radio presenter Kemi Rodgers will host the ITV2 / ITVX companion show from November 16, 2026.

However, Joel Dommett won't be returning as a presenter this year.