How to watch The Celebrity Traitors in the US
Watch James Blunt, Michael Sheen and more stars betray each other
Dust off your cloaks, practise your most innocent face, and prepare to accuse absolutely everyone of murder: The Celebrity Traitors Season 2 officially enters the castle on Thursday, October 1.
After a killer first season the BBC’s celebrity spin-off is back with 21 famous faces ready to lie, scheme and side-eye one another around the Round Table. Claudia Winkleman also returns as host, armed with enough knitwear to survive all the cold-blooded murders.
This time, the potential backstabbers include Michael Sheen, Bella Ramsey, Maya Jama, James Acaster, James Blunt, Miranda Hart, Richard E. Grant, Joe Lycett, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan – the Faithfuls have their work cut out for them.
If you’re new to the mayhem, the rules are simple. Claudia secretly selects a group of Traitors, while everyone else becomes a Faithful. The Faithfuls must identify and banish the Traitors before the Traitors can “murder” them one by one. Meanwhile, the contestants complete missions to build a prize pot of up to £100,000 for charity.
The treachery begins Thursday, October 1, at 8 p.m. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with an extra-long 75-minute premiere. Season 2 has 10 episodes, airing on Thursdays and Fridays, before the knives come out for the finale on Friday, October 30.
Want to keep up with the drama? Find out how to watch Celebrity Traitors if you're a US resident below.
How to Watch The Celebrity Traitors in the US
The Celebrity Traitors is exclusively available to watch in the UK. However, Americans who want to stream the show from the US will first need a good VPN. A VPN is an app that can make your computer appear as though it’s located in another country, allowing you to access the usual websites and streaming services that may otherwise be unavailable in your region. Popular options including NordVPN (save 75%) and Surfshark (7-day free trial).
Who's in The Celebrity Traitors season 2?
- Amol Rajan — journalist/broadcaster
- Bella Ramsey — actor
- James Acaster — comedian
- James Blunt — singer-songwriter
- Jerry Hall — model/actor
- Joanne McNally — comedian
- Joe Lycett — comedian
- Julie Hesmondhalgh — actor
- King Kenny — content creator
- Leigh-Anne Pinnock — singer
- Maya Jama — presenter
- Michael Sheen — actor
- Miranda Hart — comedian/actor
- Myha’la — actor
- Professor Hannah Fry — mathematician/broadcaster
- Richard E. Grant — actor
- Rob Beckett — comedian
- Romesh Ranganathan — comedian
- Ross Kemp — actor/presenter
- Sebastian Croft — actor/musician
- Sharon Rooney — actor
Who hosts The Celebrity Traitors?
The Traitors UK host Claudia Winkleman is hosting The Celebrity Traitors season 2. Winkleman says season 2 has the best Traitors cast ever “The people who make it are extraordinary and they had to repeat the people twice to me because I was like, ‘Huh, are you joking? Come again,’” Winkleman said. “We’re incredibly lucky.”
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