Dust off your cloaks, practise your most innocent face, and prepare to accuse absolutely everyone of murder: The Celebrity Traitors Season 2 officially enters the castle on Thursday, October 1.

After a killer first season the BBC’s celebrity spin-off is back with 21 famous faces ready to lie, scheme and side-eye one another around the Round Table. Claudia Winkleman also returns as host, armed with enough knitwear to survive all the cold-blooded murders.

This time, the potential backstabbers include Michael Sheen, Bella Ramsey, Maya Jama, James Acaster, James Blunt, Miranda Hart, Richard E. Grant, Joe Lycett, Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan – the Faithfuls have their work cut out for them.

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If you’re new to the mayhem, the rules are simple. Claudia secretly selects a group of Traitors, while everyone else becomes a Faithful. The Faithfuls must identify and banish the Traitors before the Traitors can “murder” them one by one. Meanwhile, the contestants complete missions to build a prize pot of up to £100,000 for charity.

The treachery begins Thursday, October 1, at 8 p.m. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with an extra-long 75-minute premiere. Season 2 has 10 episodes, airing on Thursdays and Fridays, before the knives come out for the finale on Friday, October 30.

Want to keep up with the drama? Find out how to watch Celebrity Traitors if you're a US resident below.

How to Watch The Celebrity Traitors in the US

The Celebrity Traitors is exclusively available to watch in the UK. However, Americans who want to stream the show from the US will first need a good VPN. A VPN is an app that can make your computer appear as though it’s located in another country, allowing you to access the usual websites and streaming services that may otherwise be unavailable in your region. Popular options including NordVPN (save 75%) and Surfshark (7-day free trial).

Who's in The Celebrity Traitors season 2?

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

Amol Rajan — journalist/broadcaster

— journalist/broadcaster Bella Ramsey — actor

— actor James Acaster — comedian

— comedian James Blunt — singer-songwriter

— singer-songwriter Jerry Hall — model/actor

— model/actor Joanne McNally — comedian

— comedian Joe Lycett — comedian

— comedian Julie Hesmondhalgh — actor

— actor King Kenny — content creator

— content creator Leigh-Anne Pinnock — singer

— singer Maya Jama — presenter

— presenter Michael Sheen — actor

— actor Miranda Hart — comedian/actor

— comedian/actor Myha’la — actor

— actor Professor Hannah Fry — mathematician/broadcaster

— mathematician/broadcaster Richard E. Grant — actor

— actor Rob Beckett — comedian

— comedian Romesh Ranganathan — comedian

— comedian Ross Kemp — actor/presenter

— actor/presenter Sebastian Croft — actor/musician

— actor/musician Sharon Rooney — actor

Who hosts The Celebrity Traitors?

The Traitors UK host Claudia Winkleman is hosting The Celebrity Traitors season 2. Winkleman says season 2 has the best Traitors cast ever “The people who make it are extraordinary and they had to repeat the people twice to me because I was like, ‘Huh, are you joking? Come again,’” Winkleman said. “We’re incredibly lucky.”

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