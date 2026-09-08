TV Spy — Route 187, Neagley, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 12-18 September

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Route 187

Tyler Perry has another creation to add to his sprawling TV catalogue with the arrival of Route 187. The crime drama follows a journalist who uncovers dark secrets as he seeks the truth behind grisly murders on a notorious bus route.

The official plot synopsis reads: "Along the infamous city bus route 87, dubbed 'Route 187' after the police code for homicide, South Winslow’s residents navigate daily life in a city plagued by violence, poverty, and lost hope.

"When a routine bus ride erupts into tragedy, the community is shaken, and Mason James (Christopher Livingstone), a nerdy but relentless print journalist, becomes determined to uncover the truth behind the chaos. As Mason digs into the city’s darkest corners, he discovers a serial killer has been operating undetected for years, forcing him to confront the harsh realities and hidden humanity of those living on society’s edge."

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Please alight at Paramount+ to watch all four episodes of Route 187 on 16 September.

Neagley

(Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Prime)

The Reacher universe has expanded — and this time it's Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) pulling the punches. In this spin-off to the hit action series, Sten reprises her role as Neagley, a private investigator and former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit.

Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time at the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley embarks on a mission for justice when she discovers a friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident.

Starring alonside Sten are Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole. Alan Ritchson also guest stars as Jack Reacher.

Neagley will be available to watch as a box set on Prime Video on 16 September.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3

(Image credit: © 2026 AMC Global. All Rights Reserved)

The Walking Dead: Dead City comes back to life for a third season on Sky One. The zombie horror sees Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) try to put their past behind them to build a thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. However, their volatile alliance is tested when chaos arises in the city.

Before you catch all the undead action on 18 September, check out What To Watch writer Sarabeth Pollock's review of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 and why it's everything she loves about the beloved franchise.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Average Joe season 2 episode 6 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 16 September

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 13 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 18 September

Chicago Med season 11 episode 13 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 18 September

Chicago PD season 13 episode 13 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 18 September

CIA episode 9 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 17 September

Dark Matter season 2 episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 18 September

Fightland episode 6 airs on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, 17 September

Fire Country season 4 episode 12 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 16 September

Lanterns episode 5 airs on HBO Max on Monday, 14 September

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 14 September

Lioness season 3 episode 7 airs on Paramount+ on Sunday, 13 September

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story season 4 airs on Netflix on Thursday, 17 September

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story premieres on Netflix this week. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2026)