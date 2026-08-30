How to watch Trigger Point season 4 online for free: stream return of propulsive action thriller

Vicky McClure’s ex-military bomb disposal expert returns in this heart-pounding new season as the Met Police bomb squad counter more potentially explosive threats. Trigger Point season 4 will stream for free on ITVX in the UK and on BritBox in the US and Stan in Australia at a later date. Don't worry if you’re away from home, because you can watch Trigger Point season 4 from anywhere with a VPN – and free in the UK.

While much of what to expect from season 4 of the action-packed drama is being kept under wraps for now, ITV have teased that the latest outing will see the fearless but troubled Lana Washington (McClure) confronting her biggest challenge yet. Exactly what form that will take is still to be revealed, but we know that the fourth season will see Lana and the team countering threats from a group of professional mercenaries.

Also returning this season are Lana’s fellow bomb officers (or EXPOs) Danny (Eric Shango) and Hass (Nabil Elouahabi) alongside officers from police HQ, DS Helen Morgan (Natalie Simpson) and DCI Batra (Maanuv Thiara). Julie Graham joins the cast this season as Commander Nia Quentin.

With the team continuing their quest to keep London safe from all manner of explosive devices and terrorist threats, the fourth oputing promises to be as pulse-racing as always. Here's how to watch Trigger Point season 4 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below, and be sure to check out everything we know about Trigger Point season 4 right here.

How to watch Trigger Point S4 online in the UK for free

Season 4 of Trigger Point will air on ITV in the UK with new episodes every Sunday at 9pm BST, starting August 30. The show will also stream for free on ITVX, with the full season boxset dropping Aug. 30. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch ITVX from anywhere.

How to watch Trigger Point S4 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Trigger Point on ITVX by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

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How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

How to watch Trigger Point S4 in the US

While there's no release date currently set for season 4 of Trigger Point in the US, when it does arrive, it'll find a home alongside previous seasons on BritBox.

BritBox costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year, with the Premium tier (4K streaming, downloads, select early access) coming in at an annual price of $149.99. New subscribers can also make use of a 7-day FREE trial.

UK citizens abroad who want to access their usual free stream will need a VPN to watch Trigger Point. We've got all the details you need for that above.

How to watch Trigger Point S4 in Australia

Stan is the home of Trigger Point Down Under, although there's currently no confirmed arrival date for season 4.

Stan plans start at AU$9.99 per month, rising to AU$23.99 per month, depending on your chosen tier.

UK viewers Down Under who want to access their usual free stream will need a VPN to watch Trigger Point. We've got all the details right here.