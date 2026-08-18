TV Spy — The Terror: Devil in Silver, Fightland, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 22-28 August
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
The Terror: Devil in Silver
Sky Atlantic is getting a haunting new arrival as the third season of hit horror anthology The Terror: Devil in Silver premieres on 23 August.
Based on Victor LaValle's 2012 novel of the same name, the six-parter stars Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) as Pepper, whose combination of bad luck and a bad temper sees him wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital. As he attempts to escape the grim facility, he faces patients working against him, doctors hiding dark secrets, and possibly the Devil himself.
Fightland
There's body blows and bloodshed in this gritty crime thriller, executive produced by US rapper Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Fightland follows British boxer Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles) as he seeks vengeance on those who betrayed him. On the night he becomes heavyweight champion, his brother Calvin is killed in a violent assault. The aftermath sees Duke jailed for eight years in a US prison, but on his release he plots revenge against crime boss Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock), who he believes set him up. Duke joins forces with a cartel to infiltrate Kingsley's empire and destroy it from within so when Kingsley returns, Duke will strike with the ultimate payback.
Catch all the edge-of-your-seat action when the first three episodes air on Sky Atlantic on 27 August.
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 3
The fan-favourite Netflix drama from creator Tyler Perry centres on Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a former exotic dancer who becomes embroiled with the powerful Bellarie family. She eventually becomes the chief operating officer of their haircare empire, until she unearths their connections to a dangerous criminal underworld.
Following on from season 2's dramatic cliffhanger, the final series will bring "Kimmie's journey with the Bellarie family to an epic conclusion" and see her “step fully into her power with all of the support she needs."
Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 3 drops on 27 August.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Average Joe season 2 episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 26 August
- Best Medicine episode 13 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 25 August
- Chicago Fire season 14 episode 10 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 28 August
- Chicago Med season 11 episode 10 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 28 August
- Chicago PD season 13 episode 10 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 28 August
- CIA episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 27 August
- Diarra From Detroit season 2 episode 6 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 26 August
- Fightland episodes 1-3 air on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, 27 August
- Fire Country season 4 episode 9 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 26 August
- Furious episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Monday, 24 August
- Lanterns episode 2 airs on HBO Max on Monday, 24 August
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 14 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 24 August
- Lioness season 3 episode 4 airs on Paramount+ on Sunday, 23 August
- Reacher season 4 episode 5 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, 26 August
- Silo season 3 episode 9 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 28 August
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 episode 6 airs on Paramount+ on Thursday, 27 August
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 26 August
- The Hunting Party season 2 episode 5 airs on U&Alibi on Thursday, 26 August
- The Rainmaker episode 1 airs on ITV1 on Friday, 28 August
- The Shards episodes 6 & 7 air on Disney+ on Thursday, 27 August
- The Terror: Devil in Silver season 3 episodes 1 & 2 air on Sky Atlantic on Sunday, 23 August
- The Vampire Lestat: Interview with the Vampire season 3 episode 7 airs on BBC2 on Tuesday, 25 August
- The Westies episode 8 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, 23 August
- Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 3 airs on Netflix on Thursday, 27 August (box set)
- Tyler Perry's Ruthless (season 6 part 1) episode 10 airs on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 25 August
- Will Trent season 4 episode 15 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 26 August
- You're Killing Me episode 2 airs on U&Drama on Friday, 28 August
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.