We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Latest Videos From What to Watch Watch full video here:

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

The Terror: Devil in Silver

(Image credit: © 2025 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

Sky Atlantic is getting a haunting new arrival as the third season of hit horror anthology The Terror: Devil in Silver premieres on 23 August.

Based on Victor LaValle's 2012 novel of the same name, the six-parter stars Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) as Pepper, whose combination of bad luck and a bad temper sees him wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital. As he attempts to escape the grim facility, he faces patients working against him, doctors hiding dark secrets, and possibly the Devil himself.

Fightland

(Image credit: © 2025 Starz Entertainment, LLC)

There's body blows and bloodshed in this gritty crime thriller, executive produced by US rapper Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fightland follows British boxer Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles) as he seeks vengeance on those who betrayed him. On the night he becomes heavyweight champion, his brother Calvin is killed in a violent assault. The aftermath sees Duke jailed for eight years in a US prison, but on his release he plots revenge against crime boss Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock), who he believes set him up. Duke joins forces with a cartel to infiltrate Kingsley's empire and destroy it from within so when Kingsley returns, Duke will strike with the ultimate payback.

Catch all the edge-of-your-seat action when the first three episodes air on Sky Atlantic on 27 August.

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 3

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

The fan-favourite Netflix drama from creator Tyler Perry centres on Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), a former exotic dancer who becomes embroiled with the powerful Bellarie family. She eventually becomes the chief operating officer of their haircare empire, until she unearths their connections to a dangerous criminal underworld.

Following on from season 2's dramatic cliffhanger, the final series will bring "Kimmie's journey with the Bellarie family to an epic conclusion" and see her “step fully into her power with all of the support she needs."

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black season 3 drops on 27 August.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Average Joe season 2 episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 26 August

Best Medicine episode 13 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 25 August

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 10 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 28 August

Chicago Med season 11 episode 10 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 28 August

Chicago PD season 13 episode 10 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 28 August

CIA episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 27 August

Diarra From Detroit season 2 episode 6 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 26 August

Fightland episodes 1-3 air on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, 27 August

Fire Country season 4 episode 9 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 26 August

Furious episode 7 airs on Disney+ on Monday, 24 August

Lanterns episode 2 airs on HBO Max on Monday, 24 August

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 14 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 24 August

Lioness season 3 episode 4 airs on Paramount+ on Sunday, 23 August

Reacher season 4 episode 5 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, 26 August

Reacher season 4 continues on Prime Video. (Image credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Prime)