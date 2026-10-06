We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

The Diplomat season 4

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2026)

Espionage and treason is just a regular work day for Keri Russell's US Ambassador Kate Wyler in The Diplomat season 4.

The Netflix political thriller returns for a fourth instalment on 15 October and picks up minutes after the last season's finale, where Kate realised that her husband, Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), and US President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) had conspired to steal Russia's most powerful weapon.

With world peace at stake, Kate joins forces with Grace’s husband, Todd (Bradley Whitford) to stop the Grace-Hal alliance from unleashing an all-out war.

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Fellow Travelers

(Image credit: Kurt Iswarienko/SHOWTIME.)

Based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, Fellow Travelers follows a secret romance between charismatic Hawkins Fuller (Matt Bomer), who works in politics, and young idealist Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey). The pair begin their relationship just as US Senator Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare that homosexuality is "sexual deviancy" — one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history.

The love story spans four decades where we see them face obstacles in both themselves and the world, including the 1960s protests of the Vietnam War, the drug-fuelled hedonism of the 1970s, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

Fellow Travelers airs on Channel 4 on 14 and 15 October.

VisionQuest

(Image credit: © 2026 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.)

Paul Bettany returns as a new version of Marvel superhero Vision in this Disney+ series, which concludes the epic trilogy after WandaVision and Agatha All Along on 14 October.

The official plot synopsis reads: "Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron (James Spader). His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive."

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

American Horror Story season 13 episodes 9 & 10 air on Disney+ on Friday, 16 October

American Hostage episode 5 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, 11 October

Anna Pigeon Mysteries episode 2 airs on U&Drama on Tuesday, 13 October

Boston Blue season 1 episodes 16-20 air on Paramount+ on Thursday, 15 October

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 16 October

Chicago Med season 11 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 16 October

Chicago PD season 13 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 16 October

Dark Matter season 2 episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 16 October

Fellow Travelers episodes 1 & 2 air on Channel 4 on Wednesday, 14 October

Fellow Travelers episodes 3 & 4 air on Channel 4 on Thursday, 15 October

Fire Country season 4 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 14 October

Grey's Anatomy season 23 episode 1 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 16 October

Grey's Anatomy season 23 begins on Disney+. (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)