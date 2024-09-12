How to watch Three Women: stream the drama based on a book online or on TV

It's been up in the air as to whether an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's book 'Three Women' would ever hit screens, but it's finally happening, with Friday, September 13 bringing the cable premiere of the show.

Three Women is about... well, three women, who find the course of their lives altered by the arrival of a writer, who's journeying across the country in order to find stories to write about. These women's' romantic lives are taking a turn before this new face emerges.

A big-star cast plays the three women: Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise and Gabrielle Creevy take the lead with Shailene Woodley playing the travelling writer and Blair Underwood, John Patrick Amedori and Ravi Patel bringing up the rear.

The show was originally meant to air on Showtime before the channel dropped it, making some wonder if the show would ever see the light of day. But it has, so here's how to watch Three Women.

How to watch Three Women in the US

You've got two options for watching Three Women in the US: on cable or via streaming.

On cable, the show will air on the Starz channel, with episodes airing at 10/9c every Friday beginning from Friday, September 13 (and you can find a full schedule below).

Several of the best live TV streaming services offer Starz as an add-on package, if you don't already have it. Sling TV has it when you add the $10.99-per-month Starz bundle to either of the Sling TV plans (totalling $50.99 monthly) while Fubo has it on all of its plans when you get the $8.99 add-on (minimum price $83.98 on Fubo Pro) and both YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV have it for the same price on their sole plans (putting it at $81.98 and $84.98 respectively).

As is the way with cord-cutting live TV streaming prices, those are quite expensive. Your other way to watch is via the Starz streaming app, which will get each episode on midnight the day it plays on the cable channel.

Starz usually costs $8.99 per month or $74.99 per year but there are frequently deals, including one right now to get your first month for the lower price of $6.

Three Women episode release information

Episode 1: Three Women — Friday, September 13

Episode 2: Cord — Friday, September 20

Episode 3: Sloane — Friday, September 27

Episode 4: Maggie — Friday, October 4

Episode 5: Gia — Friday, October 11

Episode 6: Climax — Friday, October 18

Episode 7: Two Women — Friday, October

Episode 8: Twilight — Friday, October 25

Episode 9: Sex on Drugs — Friday, November 1

Episode 10: Her Name — Friday, November 8

Can you watch Three Women in the UK

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there's been no confirmed way to watch Three Women in the UK, and we don't even know whether the show will come to the country.

If it does, there's no telling where: Netflix, Prime Video, iPlayer, ITVX or MGM Plus are all options. We'll update this article if broadcast information changes.

How to watch Three Women in Australia

Three Women actually hit streaming in Australia months before the US; in February 2024, to be exact. So if you want to watch all of the show now, rather than wait until November to see them all, then buying a VPN could let you do so.

In Australia, Three Women is all available to watch on the streaming service Stan.

Stan starts at $12 per month for its Basic tier which only lets you watch in SD on a single screen at a time. There's a Standard mode for $16 which offers HD streaming and three simultaneous screens and also a Premium one with even more screens and 4K streaming on certain titles.

How to watch Three Women everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Three Women, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!