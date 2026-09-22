Vote for your Favourite TV Detective at the TV Times Awards 2026!

Voting is now in full swing for the TV Times Awards 2026 and excitement is building around brand-new category Favourite TV Detective.

Introduced to celebrate the sleuths who light up the small screen, the nominees are DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon, Midsomer Murders), DCI Jim Bergerac (Damien Molony, Bergerac), Father Brown (Mark Williams, Father Brown), DCI Ellis (Sharon D Clarke, Ellis), Det Supt Roy Grace (John Simm, Grace), John Taylor (David Mitchell, Ludwig), Commissaris Piet Van der Valk (Marc Warren, Van der Valk) and Jean White (Sally Lindsay, The Madame Blanc Mysteries), alongside Paraverse residents DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall, Beyond Paradise) and DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet, Death in Paradise).

The TV Times Awards 2026 sees telly fans able to vote for their favourite shows and stars across 14 sparkling categories.

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Favourite TV Detective is a brand-new category in the TV Times Awards 2026. (Image credit: TV Times/Future Publishing Ltd)

Other categories include Favourite New Drama, Favourite Returning Drama, Favourite Comedy, Favourite Entertainment Show and Favourite Factual Show as well as Favourite Actor, Favourite Supporting Actor, Favourite Soap Actor, Favourite Young Actor (under 18), Favourite On-Screen Partnership and Favourite Presenter.

This year also sees the return of Favourite Animal Star following its popular debut last year, and this time eight canines, one cat and one duck are going head-to-head for the trophy!

There's some furry and feathered friends nominated as Favourite Animal Star in the TV Times Awards 2026. (Image credit: TV Times/Future Publishing Ltd)

Plus, as always, there’s a chance to vote for your Favourite Soap with Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Home and Away and The Archers all in the running.

To have your say, visit futureevents.uk/tvtimes Voting opened at 9am on 8th September 2026 and will close at 11.59pm on 29 September 2026. Everyone who completes the online voting form will be entered into a prize draw and the first 10 people drawn at random will each win a £50 amazon.co.uk gift card.

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Terms and conditions

Voting is via futureevents.uk/tvtimes only and opens at 9am on 8 September and closes at 11.59pm on 29 September 2026. Everyone who completes the online voting form will be entered into a prize draw and the first 10 people drawn at random will each win a £50 amazon.co.uk gift card. To be eligible you must have voted online at futureevents.uk/tvtimes Winners will be notified within 28 days of the voting closing. Prize provider is Future plc. Future reserves the right to substitute the prize with an alternative prize of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. No purchase required. Entrants must be over the age of 18, the prize draw is open to UK residents only, except employees of Future Plc and their families, its printers or anyone connected with the TV Times Awards. Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry. By taking part in this draw,you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.