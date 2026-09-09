How to watch Tommy Robinson – Where's the Money Gone? online – stream Dispatches doc from anywhere

Tommy Robinson – Where's the Money Gone? is a Channel 4 Dispatches investigation into the finances and fundraising activities of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson. It airs on at 10pm in the UK on Channel 4 – but viewers stuck in the US, Australia and beyond needn't miss out.

Traveling abroad? You can watch Channel 4's Tommy Robinson doc safely from anywhere with a VPN

Quick links DATE: Weds, 9 September

TIME: 10pm BST / 5pm ET

FREE STREAM: Channel 4 (UK)

ABROAD? Try NordVPN for 30 days and watch risk-free

Channel 4 reporter Matt Shea says he spent a year examining where money raised in Robinson’s name came from and where it went.

The investigation includes interviews with 'former insiders', people Robinson has said he was raising money to help, plus analysis of public records, court transcripts and company documents.

Robinson strongly denies the allegations and has responded with his own documentary, The Dispatches Deception, which is due to be released on social media tonight.

Here's where to watch the Tommy Robinson Channel 4 doc from anywhere in the world.

Watch Tommy Robinson Channel 4 doc online for free

Dispatches: Tommy Robinson – Where's the Money Gone? premieres at 10pm BST on Channel 4 and will stream for free on Channel4.com. You'll need a TV license. If you're trying to access Channel 4 while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch from anywhere.

How to watch Tommy Robinson doc from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Tommy Robinson – Where's the Money Gone? by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

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How to use a VPN to watch from abroad

Download the app at NordVPN (try risk-free 30 days)

Choose the location of the streaming service you usually watch – in this case, the UK for Channel 4's Tommy Robinson doc

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Can I watch Tommy Robinson – Where's the Money Gone? in USA?

While there's no release date currently set to watch Tommy Robinson – Where's the Money Gone? in the US. But it's worth checking YouTube and social media for clips.

UK citizens abroad who want to access their usual free stream will need a VPN to watch Channel 4 (TV licence required, check terms).

When Is Tommy Robinson Channel 4 doc streaming? Tommy Robinson: Where’s the Money Gone? airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday, 9 September 2026. The programme is part of the long-running Dispatches current-affairs series.