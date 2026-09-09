How to watch It Gets Worse online – when is Andrew Scott explicit comedy out?

It Gets Worse – Channel 4’s six-part, 30-minute comedy from Leo Reich – is going viral thanks to a filthy clip of Andrew Scott ('Daddy'). But when and where can you watch new episodes in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and beyond? Here's what to know...

It Gets Worse premieres Wednesday, October 14 at the BFI Film Festival in London. It streams shortly after on Channel 4 and Crave. Traveling abroad? You can watch It Gets Worse from anywhere with a VPN , which unlocks UK streaming services such as Channel 4 and Crave.

Quick links RELEASE DATE: 14 Oct at BFI Film Festival 2026 (buy tickets). Streaming on Channel 4 soon after.

FREE STREAM: Channel 4 (UK)

US: TBC

CAN: Crave (release date TBC)

ABROAD? Try NordVPN for 30 days and watch risk-free

Reich stars as Ethan alongside Emily Fairn as Abi and Olive Gray as Sam: university best friends, soulmates and dysfunctional London flatmates whose landlord is selling up, forcing them into adulthood and threatening their friendship.

Their world is a perfect storm of humiliating jobs, nonexistent love lives, bad sex, housing insecurity and existential dread. The show skewers the anxieties of being young in modern London while keeping its tone sharp, absurd and brutally funny.

Directed by Mounia Akl and produced by Sam Pinnell, the ensemble includes Andrew Scott (Wake Up Dead Man, Sherlock), Lena Dunham, Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date), Blake Harrison, Vicki Pepperdine and India Mullen.

Here's where to watch It Gets Worse. We've got all the information you'll need below, and be sure to check out everything we know about It Gets Worse right here.

How to watch It Gets Worse online in the UK for free

It Gets Worse will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on 14 October, with the first three episodes screened. Tickets go on sale on 17 September. The series will then be available to stream for free on Channel 4 shortly after the October screenings. If you're trying to access Channel 4 while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch from anywhere.

How to watch It Gets Worse from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch It Gets Worse by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Exclusive Deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Can I watch It Gets Worse in the USA?

While there's no release date currently set for watch It Gets Worse in the US, when it does arrive, we might see it to find a home on Tubi or Plex (TBC).

UK citizens abroad who want to access their usual free stream will need a VPN to watch watch Channel 4 (TV licence required).

How to watch It Gets Worse in Canada

There’s a confirmed Canadian home:

🇨🇦 Canada: It Gets Worse will stream exclusively on Crave, as a Crave Original. Channel 4 and A24 have confirmed the Canadian deal.

UK viewers Down Under who want to access their usual streams will need NordVPN to watch.

How to watch It Gets Worse in Australia

There's no confirmed Australian broadcaster or streamer for It Gets Worse... yet. Current official announcements only identify Channel 4 in the UK and Crave in Canada. We could see it appear on 10 or 9Now, but there's no confirmation yet.

Stuck in Oz? Watch Channel 4 from anywhere with NordVPN.

5 facts about It Gets Worse...

IT GETS WORSE clip | BFI London Film Festival 2026 – 7-18 October - YouTube Watch On

It’s Leo Reich’s first TV series – he created, wrote and stars in it, following his acclaimed stand-up show Literally Who Cares?!.

The story centres on three university friends — Ethan (Reich), Abi (Emily Fairn) and Sam (Olive Gray), now dysfunctional London flatmates facing eviction.

It’s six 30-minute episodes, produced by A24 (which also made Nathan Fielder's viral Elizabeth Holmes documentary, You Can See Everything), with Derry Girls and Motherland producer Sam Pinnell overseeing production. Sounds promising....

The comedy targets millennial/Gen-Z-style anxieties – humiliating work, terrible dating, housing insecurity and the feeling that adulthood is getting progressively worse. Hmm, sounds a bit like another Channel 4 comedy, Peep Show.

The supporting cast is epic: Andrew Scott, Lena Dunham (HBO's Girls), Amelia Dimoldenberg, Blake Harrison, Vicki Pepperdine and India Mullen are among the names joining the central trio.

When is It Gets Worse out? Channel 4’s comedy series It Gets Worse, created by and starring Leo Reich, premieres in the UK on Wednesday, 14 October 2026. The BFI has also confirmed a 14 October 2026 screening of the series’ first three episodes. BFI Southbank. Expect it to land on Channel 4's streaming service shortly after. UK release: 14 October 2026

Channel: Channel 4

Format: Six-part comedy series

Creator/star: Leo Reich

Main cast: Leo Reich, Emily Fairn and Olive Gray.