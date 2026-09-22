Vote for your Favourite Animal Star in the TV Times Awards 2026!

Voting is now in full swing for the TV Times Awards 2026 and 10 beloved companions are competing in the Favourite Animal Star category, which returns following its popular debut last year.

Leading the nominations this time is BBC1 soap EastEnders with two nods, for beautiful cat Mini Mo and recently-arrived pooch Budd.

More cute canines in the running are 2025 champion David from ITV1 soap Coronation Street alongside Dog from U&Alibi’s literary mystery series Bookish, Monty from ITV1 soap Emmerdale, Sniffer from Amsterdam-set whodunnit Van der Valk, Timmy from CBBC adventure classic The Famous Five, Tricki from period drama All Creatures Great and Small and Monty Don’s loyal Golden Retriever Ned who features alongside him in BBC2’s Gardeners’ World.

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Meanwhile, Beyond Paradise fan favourite Selwyn the Duck — which DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) named after his former boss, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington), from his Death in Paradise days — rounds out the line-up.

There's some furry and feathered friends nominated as Favourite Animal Star in the TV Times Awards 2026. (Image credit: TV Times/Future Publishing Ltd)

The TV Times Awards 2026 sees telly fans able to vote for their favourite shows and stars across 14 sparkling categories.

Other categories include Favourite New Drama, Favourite Returning Drama, Favourite Comedy, Favourite Entertainment Show and Favourite Factual Show as well as Favourite Actor, Favourite Supporting Actor, Favourite Soap Actor, Favourite Young Actor (under 18), Favourite On-Screen Partnership and Favourite Presenter.

This year also sees a fun new addition — Favourite TV Detective, which honours the small screen’s finest sleuths.

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Favourite TV Detective is a brand-new category in the TV Times Awards 2026. (Image credit: TV Times/Future Publishing Ltd)

Plus, as always, there’s a chance to vote for your Favourite Soap with Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Home and Away and The Archers all in the running.

To have your say, visit futureevents.uk/tvtimes Voting opened at 9am on 8th September 2026 and will close at 11.59pm on 29 September 2026. Everyone who completes the online voting form will be entered into a prize draw and the first 10 people drawn at random will each win a £50 amazon.co.uk gift card.

Terms and conditions

Voting is via futureevents.uk/tvtimes only and opens at 9am on 8 September and closes at 11.59pm on 29 September 2026. Everyone who completes the online voting form will be entered into a prize draw and the first 10 people drawn at random will each win a £50 amazon.co.uk gift card. To be eligible you must have voted online at futureevents.uk/tvtimes Winners will be notified within 28 days of the voting closing. Prize provider is Future plc. Future reserves the right to substitute the prize with an alternative prize of equivalent value.

The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. No purchase required. Entrants must be over the age of 18, the prize draw is open to UK residents only, except employees of Future Plc and their families, its printers or anyone connected with the TV Times Awards. Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry. By taking part in this draw,you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.