Famous Five bosses: Timmy is the 'Tom Cruise of dog actors'

The Famous Five is heading back to our screens, with Danish film director Nicolas Winding Refn adapting the story for a modern audience. But all eyes are on one member of the cast in particular; Timmy the dog, the fifth member of the titular group.

Timmy is George's beloved pet dog who accompanies her, Julian, Dick, and Anne on their adventures and is understandably a fan favorite. Because of this, it was so important to cast the right animal for the job.

Thankfully, they found one, and The Famous Five producers spoke about what it was like finding a professional animal who in pooch terms is comparable to Hollywood legend Tom Cruise!

Executive Producer Matthew Read and Producer Sophie MacClancy spoke to What to Watch about casting Kip, a Bearded Collie Cross in the role of Timmy, and how they were lucky to find one so receptive to doing tricks.

Matthew said: "He's like the Tom Cruise of dog actors. He was the most professional animal I've ever worked with, every single time he had to do something, he always did it perfectly again and again. He is the most professional canine actor ever."

Sophie added: "There was a lot of behind-the-scenes work with Kip. His owner and trainer Rosie read through all the scripts in advance, she marked out all the tricks or actions that we would need him to do. She rehearsed them, she practiced them with him.

"He walked onto the set, he wasn't fazed by the people around him, or the set, or the lights. He was just like 'Come on, let's do it'."

Kip also had an impressive training regime, where he had different sounds, treats, and signals that he would follow whenever he was on set, so he knew exactly what needed to be done.

Matthew explained: "Rosie had different noises on her phone, and he would eat different things. It was remarkable."

Sophie added: "And different treats as well. If you have cheese in your pocket that dog will do anything!"

The Famous Five sees Kip working alongside child actors Diaana Babnicova, Julian, Flora Jacoby Richardson, and Kit Rakusen, in the new three-part series which is fun for all the family.

Elsewhere, Ted Lasso star James Lance and Moon Knight's Ann Akinjrin play Quentin and Fanny, who find themselves getting caught up in their daughter George's adventures with her cousins.

Another exciting addition to the cast is Jack Gleeson in a new villainous role, and with fans very familiar with his work as Joffrey Baratheon in HBO's hit Game of Thrones, we're sure he'll deliver!

The Famous Five starts on Saturday, December 9 at 5:25 pm on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.