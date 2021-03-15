Grace is the latest ITV drama starring John Simm, and is based on the bestselling crime novels by Peter James. Here's how to watch Grace online anywhere in the world.

The first feature length episode is based on Dead Simple. Meanwhile a second part adapted from his novel Looking Good Dead, is due to be be broadcast later in the year.

The series focuses on DS Roy Grace (John Simm), a detective based in Brighton. He is haunted by the disappearance of his wife Sandy, who vanished into thin air on his birthday six years ago. The first episode is two hours long and focuses on his career, which is hanging by a thread by the time we meet him. He teams up with DS Glenn Branson (Richie Campbell) to solve the disappearance of a Brighton property developer, who went missing after a stag night.

How to watch Grace online free with ITV Hub in the UK

Grace is available on ITV's on demand service ITV Hub. The first episode is available now, following its broadcast on TV on Sunday at 8pm. ITV Hub is free, but you can pay for an ad-free version if you would prefer that.

How to watch Grace online from anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN. This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home. But which VPN will suit your needs best?

How to watch Grace in the US

Grace is not available to watch in the US, but we will keep you updated if that changes!