I'm A Celebrity favourite set to appear in EastEnders in surprising new role?
An I'm A Celebrity star has their eye on an EastEnders role.
I'm A Celebrity star Fred Sirieix has shared his hopes of landing a role in EastEnders following his stint in the Australian jungle last year.
The French maître d' has travelled across the globe for his previous TV shows, including America, Spain, Greece and Morocco. Now, Fred has set his sights on Walford.
Fred revealed his wish to appear in EastEnders and even had a surprising role in mind.
He told The Sun: "That'd be amazing. That would be fantastic. [I’d love to be in] EastEnders. I can see myself, I've already written the lines actually."
He added: "I’d be playing, I think a gangster. We just arrived there and then at the end, I get killed. And there's lots of things happening in between but at the end, I get killed and disappear and never be seen again in the Square."
Fred revealed he had what it takes to act alongside EastEnders royalty such as Sharon Watts and Ian Beale.
"We’re all a bit actors aren’t we? I mean, in the restaurant industry that I spend all my life in, you know, you've got to be all things for all people, and you got to be there for your guests," he said.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
"So effectively, you're kind of an actor you're putting on a show every single day. But yes, being an actor in a movie would be amazing."
The First Dates star was the third contestant to be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity 2023, which was won by TV personality Sam Thompson.
Fred can be seen hosting his most recent TV project The World Cook season 2 on Prime Video, where 16 new contenders from around the globe, including professional chefs and passionate amateur cooks, all fight to be crowned The World Cook.
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.