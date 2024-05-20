I'm A Celebrity favourite set to appear in EastEnders in surprising new role?

After conquering I'm A Celebrity, a TV star has set their sights on EastEnders.

I'm A Celebrity star Fred Sirieix has shared his hopes of landing a role in EastEnders following his stint in the Australian jungle last year.

The French maître d' has travelled across the globe for his previous TV shows, including America, Spain, Greece and Morocco. Now, Fred has set his sights on Walford.

Fred revealed his wish to appear in EastEnders and even had a surprising role in mind.

He told The Sun: "That'd be amazing. That would be fantastic. [I’d love to be in] EastEnders. I can see myself, I've already written the lines actually."

He added: "I’d be playing, I think a gangster. We just arrived there and then at the end, I get killed. And there's lots of things happening in between but at the end, I get killed and disappear and never be seen again in the Square."

Fred Siriex is keen to land an acting job in EastEnders. (Image credit: Getty)

Fred revealed he had what it takes to act alongside EastEnders royalty such as Sharon Watts and Ian Beale.

"We’re all a bit actors aren’t we? I mean, in the restaurant industry that I spend all my life in, you know, you've got to be all things for all people, and you got to be there for your guests," he said.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So effectively, you're kind of an actor you're putting on a show every single day. But yes, being an actor in a movie would be amazing."

The First Dates star was the third contestant to be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity 2023, which was won by TV personality Sam Thompson.

Fred can be seen hosting his most recent TV project The World Cook season 2 on Prime Video, where 16 new contenders from around the globe, including professional chefs and passionate amateur cooks, all fight to be crowned The World Cook.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.