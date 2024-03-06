The World Cook season 2: release date, hosts and everything we know

The World Cook season 2, hosted by Emma Willis and Fred Sirieix, is heading to Prime Video in March.

The five-part series will introduce us to 16 new contenders from around the globe, including professional chefs and passionate amateur cooks, all fighting to be crowned The World Cook.

Emma Willis says: "I'm so so happy to be back hosting The World Cook season two. This season promises to be a seriously fierce competition, with global cuisines, and heart-stopping moments. It’s a delicious gastronomic journey that will leave viewers hungry for more!"

Fred Sirieix adds: "Get ready for pulse-pounding showdowns, extraordinary culinary talents, and a sensory feast like never before. Season two is turning up the heat in the culinary world. The standard of cooking has truly blown me away — this is the cream of the crop. It's the Olympics of cooking competitions, and in the end, only one can emerge victorious.”

Joining Emma and Fred are judges Atul Kochhar, a twice Michelin-starred chef, and Great British Bake Off runner-up, Crystelle Pereira.

Here's everything we know...

The World Cook season 2 is streaming exclusively on Prime Video from Saturday, March 16. You can watch season 1 now on Prime Video.

How does the series work?

The first two episodes sees the 16 contestants split into two groups of eight. In the opening episode, the contestants are tasked with creating a signature dish at The World Cook HQ in London. Later, they head to Turkey where they engage in a masterclass under the guidance of Tuncay Gülcü at Chayote restaurant. After the first two episodes, the show is left with four semi-finalists.

Episode three unfolds on the Kalamota Island Resort near Dubrovnik, Croatia, where the semi-finalists immerse themselves in a dessert class led by Lucija Tomašić.

Episode four takes place in Crete. The final episode is in Thailand at the Robinson Khao Lak near Phuket. There the final two contestants face their ultimate challenge — creating a magical four-course tasting menu.

What's the World Cook season 2 prize?

As well as the glory of being crowned World Cook champion, they will be honored with the restaurant at TUI BLUE Sarigerme Park Hotel being named after them! Plus they will be involved with creating a tasting menu for the restaurant.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet.