How to watch Love Island Australia season 8 — stream online for free

One of the world's biggest dating shows returns down under with Love Island Australia season 8, which is due to begin on Monday, October 26 with an initial batch of 14 new contestants.

You can watch Love Island Australia season 8 for FREE in Australia and New Zealand. Abroad while it airs? Watch the show from anywhere with a VPN.

Everybody's favorite dating show is back, with some familiar faces mixed in with the new set of islanders, and Sophie Monk reprising her role as presenter.

The contestants will be in a villa in Fiji with $50,000AUD up for grabs. Expect sun, sea and seduction as the islanders battle it out to win the money.

If you're excited to catch the new run of Love Island Australia season 8, here's how to do so online or on TV.

How to watch Love Island Australia season 8 in Australia

Your first way to watch Love Island Australia will be on TV, as the show will air on Nine and Nine HD from Monday, October 26. New episodes will air Mondays to Thursday each week from 8:30pm AEDT.

If you can't catch the show live, though, you can stream it on Nine's free streaming service, 9Now, which will gain every episode of Love Island Australia the day after it airs.

How to watch Love Island Australia season 8 in New Zealand

As in Australia, Love Island Australia season 8 is free to watch in New Zealand, so you won't need to pay money to see what the islanders are up to.

This is thanks to TVNZ+, a free streaming service. Each episode of the show will air on TVNZ+ the day after it airs in Australia, so the first one will arrive on Tuesday, October 27. They'll continue each Tuesday-Friday weekly and episodes will be uploaded at 9pm.

How to watch Love Island Australia season 8 in the US

At the time of writing no release information for Love Island Australia season 8 has been offered in the US.

Past seasons of the show released onto Hulu, but only a few weeks after the series began in Australia. So perhaps towards the end of November, we'll hear about episodes rolling out in the US.

How to watch Love Island Australia season 8 in the UK

Unfortunately we don't have word on when Love Island Australia season 8 will be available to watch in the UK, but we can make a few guesses.

The last seasons of Love Island Australia all eventually released on ITVX, ITV's free streaming service, so fingers crossed season 8 ends up there eventually too.

In the UK and desperate to watch? Use a VPN to access your usual Aussie streaming services.

How to watch Love Island Australia season 8 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Love Island Australia season 8, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy straight away from anywhere. A VPN is an app that can make your computer appear as though it’s located in another country, allowing you to access the usual websites and streaming services that may otherwise be unavailable in your region. Popular options including NordVPN (save 75%) and Surfshark (7-day free trial).

'Love Island Australia' 2026 — additional info

When is the 'Love Island Australia' season 8 finale? The "Love Island Australia" 2026 finale is yet to be determined at the time of writing. However, each of the past four seasons have comprised 29 episodes, and if season 8 follows suit, it will end on Monday, December 14.

Meet the Islanders:

The 'Love Island Australia' 2026 boys: Jack Wheldon, 24, tradie trainer, Gold Coast

Jarrar Haidar, 22, diesel fitter, Wollongong

Jordan Kaho, 24, Airbnb owner, Canberra

Keanu Wainohu, 25, tradie, Sydney

Lachlan Cubis, 26, chiropractor, Sydney

Merizel dos Santos, 28, model, Gold Coast

Oliver Spitteler, 26, personal trainer, Perth