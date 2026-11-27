While almost every streaming service rolls out Black Friday deals, Netflix remains famously resistant to discounting its subscription plans. Unlike Disney+ and Paramount, Netflix continues to play the Grinch in 2026.

The good news, binge-watchers, is that I've researched the cheapest Netflix Black Friday prices, and found Netflix deals for as little as $2.88 per month!

Where to get $3 Netflix deal

In countries such as Pakistan and Egypt, Netflix subscriptions are priced far below what US or European customers pay.

For example, in Egypt, the Standard plan costs roughly EGP 190/month — about $3.51 USD — compared to $19.99 in the United States.

Pakistan’s Standard plan is even lower, at around $2.89 USD/month – a saving of 86% on the US full price.

But what if you're entitled to one of these cheap deals but currently visiting the US, UK, Canada or Australia?

With a VPN, you can unblock your local Netflix deal and grab the savings – as if you were back in, say Pakistan

Watch Netflix with Black Friday VPN deals

While there's no Black Friday Netflix coupon or holiday deal in the USA, savvy international citizens can save by subscribing to their local Netflix for $3.

If you're on holiday or traveling, why not subscribe your local Netflix? You can access it with NordVPN, Surfshark and Express VPN.... which are on sale for Black Friday.

Lowest price this year Surfshark: Get Surfshark for just $1.99 + 7-day FREE trial

Surfshark is a great way to access websites and streams when away from home – plus it comes with a real-deal free trial, so you can test it out for yourself on Netflix and other streaming sites like Disney, Peacock, Paramount, Prime and more.

Black Friday Deal NordVPN Was: $3.49/month

Now: $2.99/month NordVPN's Black Friday deal is perfect for streamers looking for a cheap way to watch Netflix when traveling abroad. Now at just $2.99 per month, it's at its lowest price in months, too. Try it risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Black Friday deal ExpressVPN: FREE secure AI and tracker blocker + 4 months extra for $2.79 ExpressVPN unblocks streaming sites like Netflix so you can watch from abroad. But it's got a ton of other features to keep you safe and private when streaming. Previously $3.49 per month, the Basic plan is now cheaper than NordVPN. Try 30-day money-back guarantee, risk-free.

Here's why there's no Netflix Black Friday deal

Netflix doesn’t 'do' Black Friday deals because it doesn’t need to – its blockbuster content, global reach and savvy regional pricing keep subscribers paying year-round.

With festive romcoms such as In a Holidaze, The Hunting Wives season 2, the final season of Emily in Paris arriving on Christmas Eve, a blockbuster NFL Christmas Day doubleheader, and the Fury vs Joshua fight on December 11, Netflix has plenty of ammunition to attract binge-watchers without slashing its prices.

If Netflix were to offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, savvy streamers might simply hang tight and wait for the annual sales rather than subscribe year-round.

Having surpassed 325 million paid subscribers worldwide, Netflix's sheer scale and content library give it the luxury of sitting out the biggest shopping event of the year – even streaming rivals Disney, Hulu and Peacock offer big discounts.

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