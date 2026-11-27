No Netflix Black Friday Deal? Here’s where to get Netflix for $3/Month
The truth about Netflix Black Friday deals – and where to stream Netflix for less
While almost every streaming service rolls out Black Friday deals, Netflix remains famously resistant to discounting its subscription plans. Unlike Disney+ and Paramount, Netflix continues to play the Grinch in 2026.
The good news, binge-watchers, is that I've researched the cheapest Netflix Black Friday prices, and found Netflix deals for as little as $2.88 per month!
Where to get $3 Netflix deal
In countries such as Pakistan and Egypt, Netflix subscriptions are priced far below what US or European customers pay.
For example, in Egypt, the Standard plan costs roughly EGP 190/month — about $3.51 USD — compared to $19.99 in the United States.
Pakistan’s Standard plan is even lower, at around $2.89 USD/month – a saving of 86% on the US full price.
But what if you're entitled to one of these cheap deals but currently visiting the US, UK, Canada or Australia?
With a VPN, you can unblock your local Netflix deal and grab the savings – as if you were back in, say Pakistan
Watch Netflix with Black Friday VPN deals
While there's no Black Friday Netflix coupon or holiday deal in the USA, savvy international citizens can save by subscribing to their local Netflix for $3.
If you're on holiday or traveling, why not subscribe your local Netflix? You can access it with NordVPN, Surfshark and Express VPN.... which are on sale for Black Friday.
Surfshark: Get Surfshark for just $1.99 + 7-day FREE trial
Surfshark is a great way to access websites and streams when away from home – plus it comes with a real-deal free trial, so you can test it out for yourself on Netflix and other streaming sites like Disney, Peacock, Paramount, Prime and more.
ExpressVPN: FREE secure AI and tracker blocker + 4 months extra for $2.79
ExpressVPN unblocks streaming sites like Netflix so you can watch from abroad. But it's got a ton of other features to keep you safe and private when streaming. Previously $3.49 per month, the Basic plan is now cheaper than NordVPN. Try 30-day money-back guarantee, risk-free.
Here's why there's no Netflix Black Friday deal
Netflix doesn’t 'do' Black Friday deals because it doesn’t need to – its blockbuster content, global reach and savvy regional pricing keep subscribers paying year-round.
With festive romcoms such as In a Holidaze, The Hunting Wives season 2, the final season of Emily in Paris arriving on Christmas Eve, a blockbuster NFL Christmas Day doubleheader, and the Fury vs Joshua fight on December 11, Netflix has plenty of ammunition to attract binge-watchers without slashing its prices.
If Netflix were to offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, savvy streamers might simply hang tight and wait for the annual sales rather than subscribe year-round.
Having surpassed 325 million paid subscribers worldwide, Netflix's sheer scale and content library give it the luxury of sitting out the biggest shopping event of the year – even streaming rivals Disney, Hulu and Peacock offer big discounts.
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