Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri) and Tom (Dónal Finn) gaze lovingly at each other in the kitchen

TL;DR Watch: The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Special on BBC iPlayer Release date: TBC (Expected 24/25/26 December) 3 x 30 minute Xmas specials Abroad? Watch from anywhere with a VPN (78% off Black Friday).

The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Special brings Ella Bruccoleri back as Jane Austen's most overlooked Bennet, Mary. Now navigating life as Mrs Hayward alongside Dónal Finn's Tom, we're due three brand-new festive episodes, an unexpected visitor, and some serious pickling (sorry, "unjarring").

Wondering how to watch The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Specials? Can you watch it in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Spain? No need to miss a moment of Mary's TV return – check out our quick and easy streaming guide below for all the latest...

How to watch The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Special in UK

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British viewers can watch The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Special for FREE on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

All three 30-minute episodes are confirmed for the festive period, although the BBC has yet to announce an exact premiere date.

📅 Our TV experts reckon it could drop on Dec 24 (Christmas Eve), Dec 25 (Christmas Day) and Dec 26 (Boxing Day). Watch this space.

You can watch live on BBC One or stream episodes through BBC iPlayer, which is free with a valid UK TV Licence.

Better still, all 10 episodes of season 1 are already available to binge on BBC iPlayer, so there's plenty of time to catch up before Mary's festive return.

Abroad? Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

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How to watch The Other Bennet Sister Christmas in US & Canada

In the US, The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Special will stream exclusively on BritBox "this Christmas" (per Britbox media release)

The three 30-minute episodes will be released weekly. Exact premiere date and time TBC.

Inside info! BritBox Premier subscribers will be able to binge all three episodes early, rather than waiting for the weekly releases. Splendid.

All 10 episodes of season 1 are already available to stream of course.

FYI BritBox costs $8.99 per month in the US with 12 months available for the price of 10 if you opt for an annual pass. New users can also make use of a 7-day free trial.

🌎 ABROAD? UK citizens visiting the US/Canada can access their usual free streams with a decent VPN and watch The Other Bennet Sister Christmas episodes as if they were back on home shores.

How to watch The Other Bennet Sister Xmas in Australia

The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Specials are coming to Binge – but not until in 2027.

Foxtel Group has confirmed that the three-part Christmas special is part of BINGE's 2027 lineup, following the success of the original series.

Beware: Some AI models are erroneously claiming that the Xmas specials will be out in 'late 2026', in Australia but Binge's official announcement is pretty clear – the specials are part of Binge's "2027 slate".

All 10 episodes of season 1 are already available on BINGE and Foxtel Now, giving viewers plenty of time to catch up on Mary's swoon-worthy adventures.

UK viewers Down Under who want to watch via their usual free stream will need a VPN to stream Other Bennet Sister Christmas Specials for free.

How to watch The Other Bennet Sister Xmas in New Zealand

In New Zealand, The Other Bennet Sister Christmas episodes (1-3) will likely air for FREE on TVNZ+.

However, TVNZ has not yet confirmed whether it will stream the three-part Christmas special or when the new episodes might arrive. You may be waiting a while to see Mary and Tom's latest travails...

On the upside, season 1 is already available on the platform.

Where to watch The Other Bennet Sister Christmas special in Spain

Spanish viewers can watch The Other Bennet Sister on Movistar Plus+, where the British period drama is known as La otra hermana Bennet.

Movistar Plus+ has published promotional images for the festive three-part special – but an official Spanish release date and streaming schedule have yet to be confirmed.

A Christmas 2026 release is possible, but viewers will likely have to wait longer than those in the UK and US. It may not appear until 2027, in our opinion.

Abroad? Visiting Spain? Use our recommended VPN (try risk-free) to access your usual news & TV websites from anywhere – and watch The Other Bennet Sister Christmas TV episodes the moment they stream in the UK.

(Image credit: BBC)

Everything to know: The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Specials (2026)

How many episodes are in The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Special?

There are three brand-new 30-minute episodes, giving fans 90 minutes of extra Mary Bennet drama. BritBox will release episodes weekly, but Premier subscribers can watch all three early.

What's the bonus content and where can I watch it?

For the US and Canadian viewers only, BritBox is also releasing On the Box with The Other Bennet Sister, a three-part companion programme featuring interviews and behind-the-scenes discussions with cast members including Ella Bruccoleri and Dónal Finn.

What happens in The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Special?

The story picks up one year into Mary and Tom Hayward's marriage. Mary is struggling to become the perfect Regency wife, developing a hilarious obsession with pickling and preserving (seriously, the trailer is hilarious!). But when a mysterious visitor from her past arrives needing help, married life gets... complicated.

Who is returning for The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Special?

Ella Bruccoleri and Dónal Finn return as Mary and Tom, alongside Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Laurie Davidson, Poppy Gilbert and Varada Sethu. Newcomer Nerys Amber Stocks joins as Lucy, the Haywards' housekeeper.

Will The Other Bennet Sister Christmas Special count as season 2?

No. The Christmas special consists of three additional episodes following the original 10-part series, rather than a full second season. Writer Sarah Quintrell returns for all three episodes, with Asim Abbasi directing. Season 2 hasn't been announced but you can bet it's a matter of time – based on the stats below!

8.4 million viewers: The opening episode's cumulative UK audience had climbed to this figure by September 2026.

The opening episode's cumulative UK audience had climbed to this figure by September 2026. 98% Rotten Tomatoes score for Season 1: Based on 45 critics' reviews, with a 93% audience score from more than 250 ratings.

Based on 45 critics' reviews, with a 93% audience score from more than 250 ratings. Biggest new UK drama launch since May 2025: Based on the premiere's 28-day audience across BBC One and iPlayer.

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