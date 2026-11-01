How to watch Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot online – stream 'Quiz Show' from anywhere

This week, there's been a lot of speculation as to wether Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot isn't what it's billed to be, and the speculations aren't baseless.

Firstly, the show is commissioned by Tim Hancock, who is well known for high profile hoax shows, such as Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat from 2023.

On top of that, the timing seems fishy to many. A post-watershed primetime slot on a Sunday evening is not where you would usually find a 'quiz show'. Add to the mix that the show is billed as a 'one-off' event, viewers are becoming more and more suspicious of Million Pound Shot.

It airs on at 9pm in the UK on Channel 4 – but viewers stuck in the US, Australia and beyond needn't miss out.

Traveling abroad? You can watch Channel 4's one off quiz show safely from anywhere with a VPN

Quick links DATE: Sun, 1 November

TIME: 9pm GMT / 4pm ET

FREE STREAM: Channel 4 (UK)

ABROAD? Try NordVPN for 30 days and watch risk-free

Watch Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot online for free

Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot premieres at 9pm GMT on Channel 4 and will stream for free on Channel4.com. You'll need a TV license. If you're trying to access Channel 4 while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch from anywhere.

How to watch the 'Quiz Show' from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Bradley Walsh's Million pound Shot by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

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How to use a VPN to watch from abroad

Download the app at NordVPN (try risk-free 30 days)

Choose the location of the streaming service you usually watch – in this case, the UK for Channel 4's new 'quiz show'

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Can I watch Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot in USA?

While there's no release date currently set to watch Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot in the US. But it's worth checking YouTube and social media for clips.

UK citizens abroad who want to access their usual free stream will need a VPN to watch Channel 4 (TV licence required, check terms).

When Bradley Walsh's Million pound Shot streaming? Bradley Walsh's Million Pound Shot will be streaming from Sunday at 9pm.